Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (05/19/25)

Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (05/21/25)
The end of the Michigan high school baseball season is approaching, and that means the playoffs are too.
With the state tournament just over two weeks away, here is a list of High School on SI’s best teams in the Mitten.
1. Dakota (27-6)
Dakota swept Chippewa Valley and beat Mattawan, Jenison and Rockford last week, respectively. The Cougars have lost just three games in the month of May, and they will look to keep rolling when they visit Rochester next on Tuesday.
2. Bay City Western (24-5)
The Warriors went 3-1 last week, losing to Chippewa Valley 10-3 on Saturday. Bay City Western will next take the diamond in the 12th annual high school baseball champions tournament this weekend (May 23-24).
3. De La Salle (22-7)
The Pilots lost both games of a doubleheader against Detroit Catholic Central last week on Wednesday, but they came back out Thursday for a 7-1 win over Troy. De La Salle is set to play Warren Woods-Tower next on May 23.
4. Grosse Pointe South (28-5)
The Blue Devils earned a share of the Macomb Athletic Conference (MAC) White regular season title after sweeping rival Grosse Pointe North last week. Grosse Pointe South is set to play University Liggett next on Tuesday.
5. Hudsonville (29-3)
Hudsonville went 4-1 last week and swept Lakeshore on Monday. The Eagles have lost just twice this month and have put together two separate five-game winning streaks. Hudsonville will look to make it six in a row when it hosts Byron Center next on Friday.
6. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (20-10)
The Eaglets dominated Seaholm 11-0 in five innings on Monday to advance to the semifinals of the Catholic High School League (CHSL) playoffs. OLSM is set to play Brother Rice next at the Corner Ballpark in Detroit on Thursday.
7. Saline (29-5)
The Hornets went 5-2 last week and are among the hottest teams in the state. Saline split a doubleheader with Ann Arbor Skyline Monday, losing game two 2-1 despite an 11 strikeout performance from starting pitcher Noah Reeves. The Hornets will play Skyline once again on Wednesday for a chance at redemption.
8. Dexter (25-6)
Dexter swept Whiteford in a doubleheader on Saturday 2-0 and 3-2, respectively. The Dreadnaughts are set to play Ann Arbor Pioneer in the next three games, including a doubleheader on Wednesday.
9. Jenison (24-5)
The Wildcats are in the lead for the OK (Red) conference title, and Byron Center is right behind them. Jenison beat Byron Center 4-0 on Monday, and game two of the doubleheader was tied 4-4 before it was stopped due to darkness. Game two will resume before game three on Wednesday.
10. Forest Hills Eastern (28-1)
Forest Hills Eastern is on a 20-game win streak and continues to tear through its competition. The Hawks clinched the Ottawa-Kent (White) conference championship Monday by sweeping East Grand Rapids in a doubleheader. Forest Hills Eastern is set to play East Grand Rapids again on Wednesday before a doubleheader with Northview on Friday.
11. Sterling Heights Stevenson (20-7)
Sterling Heights Stevenson is on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to Hudsonville 8-0 Friday. The Titans will look to get back in the win column as they visit Troy on Tuesday.
12. Spring Lake (24-3)
The Lakers went 5-1 last week with their only loss coming against Fruitport on Friday (5-3). Spring Lake is second in the OK (Blue) conference with four games left in their regular season. The Lakers will look to complete a three-game sweep against Holland next on Friday.
13. Romeo (22-7)
The Bulldogs won in walk-off fashion twice last week, once against Sterling Heights Stevenson (2-1) and once against Rochester Adams (8-7). The Bulldogs are set to play Oxford next on Tuesday.
14. New Boston Huron (25-6)
The Chiefs are 6-2 in their past eight games, and they’ve won their last three contests by a combined score of 35-1. New Boston Huron is set to play Milan next on Thursday.
15. Woodhaven (26-8)
The Warriors are on a six-game winning streak, most recently beating Edsel Ford 9-0 on Monday. Woodhaven will look to keep rolling as it hosts Plymouth next on Wednesday.
16. Rochester Adams (23-7)
The Highlanders went 1-2 last week, losing to OLSM and splitting a doubleheader with Romeo. Rochester Adams will look to get back on track as it hosts West Bloomfield Tuesday.
17. Northville (21-8)
Northville swept Sterling Heights Stevenson in a doubleheader Monday by a combined score of 15-1. The Mustangs are on a three-game winning streak and will look to extend it against Flushing on Friday.
18. Birmingham Brother Rice (21-11)
Brother Rice is on a seven-game winning streak, most recently beating University of Detroit Jesuit 15-0 on Saturday.
19. Detroit Catholic Central (17-16)
The Shamrocks are on a four-game skid, most recently losing to Grosse Pointe North (6-3) on Monday. Detroit Catholic Central has one more game on its regular season schedule before district playoffs, and it comes against Divine Child on Saturday.
20. West Bloomfield (21-8)
The Lakers went 3-1 last week and are 8-2 in their last ten games. Before falling to Troy (1-0) on Monday, West Bloomfield was on a five-game winning streak. The Lakers are set to play Rochester Adams next on Tuesday.
21. Grand Ledge (24-9)
Grand Ledge has won three games in a row, including a sweep of St. John’s Jesuit and a win over Portland, respectively. The Comets are set to play Portland again on Tuesday before a doubleheader against Midland on Thursday.
22. Mattawan (25-3-4)
The Wildcats went 6-1 last week, most sweeping Lakeview on Monday. Mattawan is set to play Kalamazoo Central in a doubleheader on Thursday next.
23. Byron Center (25-4)
Byron Center was on a four-game winning streak before falling to Jenison (4-0) on Monday. The Bulldogs will play two games against Jenison on Wednesday, as the first will be the final two innings of a previously stopped contest.
24. Trenton (21-8)
Trenton has lost four of its last five games, including a 2-1 loss to Taylor on Monday. The Trojans have three interleague matchups this week: Allen Park on Tuesday, Southgate Anderson on Wednesday and Lincoln Park on Friday.
25. Detroit Western (17-9-2)
The Cowboys are 1-3 in their last four games, most recently losing to Cass Tech (6-1) on Monday. Detroit Western will look to get back on track as it visits West Bloomfield next on Friday.
