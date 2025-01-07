Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings (01/07/2025)
Michigan high school basketball is in its first month of action. The reigning Division I champs have two losses already, and several teams are still undefeated.
High School on SI will have all classification top 25 rankings throughout the season.
Where does your team rank this week?
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings
1. U of D Jesuit (8-0)
The Cubs were able to take down Old Redford Academy 74-66 on Dec. 29. U of D has won five of its games by at least 13 points. The Cubs are set to face Whitmer on Jan. 7 and St. Francis de Sales (OH) on Jan. 10.
2. Muskegon (6-0)
The Big Reds took apart each of their last two opponents as they beat Jenison 65-17 and Ferndale 69-33, respectively. Muskegon will next tip off against Hudsonville on Jan. 7.
3. St. Mary’s Prep (6-3)
St. Mary’s Prep beat Wayne Memorial 62-48 on Dec. 29, but it fell short against Cathedral (IN) 68-65 on New Year’s Day. The Eaglets will try to get back in the win column on Jan. 7 when they’re matched up with Central Catholic (OH).
4. Brother Rice (9-1)
Brother Rice destroyed Jackson 74-31 on Saturday. The Warriors have won six games in a row, and their only loss came against U of D by a score of 58-44. Brother Rice will play Douglass next on Jan. 7.
5. East Lansing (7-1)
The Trojans took down De La Salle 73-63 on Dec. 29. Their only loss came in overtime against Muskegon (69-65) on Dec. 21. East Lansing plays DeWitt next on Jan. 7.
6. Rockford (7-1)
Rockford took down Grand Haven 76-37 on Friday. Each of the Rams’ last three wins have come by at least 21 points. Rockford will take on Byron Center next on Jan. 7.
7. Hudsonville (6-1)
The Eagles were able to beat West Ottawa by a score of 89-57 on Friday. Hudsonville has rattled off four straight wins since losing to Grand Rapids Christian on Dec. 10 (77-76). Its next game will come on Jan. 7 against Muskegon.
8. Byron Center (8-1)
The Bulldogs came out on top against Mona Shores on Friday with a 72-58 victory. Byron Center has won three straight games by at least 14 points. The Bulldogs are set to play Rockford next on Jan. 7.
9. Birmingham Groves (7-2)
Groves fell short to Avondale on Friday by a score of 54-44. The Falcons have now lost two of their last three games after starting the season 6-0. They next tip off against West Bloomfield on Jan. 7.
10. Flint Powers (8-0)
The Chargers took down Schoolcraft 68-60 on Saturday. Powers has scored at least 60 points in every game but one. The Chargers will be on the court next against Mt. Pleasant on Jan. 7.
11. Detroit King (8-2)
The Crusaders beat Kalamazoo Central on Saturday by a score of 48-38. King has won four straight games since losing to rival Cass Tech on Dec. 17. King is set to play Denby next on Jan. 7.
12. Summit Academy North (6-1)
Summit Academy has won back-to-back games since losing to Walled Lake Central on Dec. 27. Summit Academy beat Ferndale on Dec. 29 (54-52) and Lincoln King Academy (71-30) on Friday. Its next game comes against Jalen Rose Leadership Academy on Jan. 7.
13. Warren Lincoln (3-3)
Warren Lincoln has lost three straight games, most recently falling to Brother Rice 69-57 on Dec. 28. The Abes will hope to get back in the win column with a matchup against Port Huron Northern on Jan. 7.
14. Wayne Memorial (4-2)
Wayne Memorial lost to St. Mary’s Prep on Dec. 29 by a score of 62-48. The Zebras had a break but will be in action against Churchill on Jan. 7.
15. Ann Arbor Huron (5-2)
Ann Arbor Huron last played on Dec. 28 against Port Huron Northern, coming out with a 76-66 win. The River Rats will play Ypsilanti Lincoln next on Jan. 9.
16. Old Redford (5-1)
Old Redford took down Michigan Collegiate 78-48 on Friday. The Ravens’ only loss came against U of D on Dec. 29 by a score of 74-66. They will next be in action on Jan. 7 against Lincoln King Academy.
17. Clarkston (9-1)
The Wolves were able to beat North Farmington 64-46 on Friday. Clarkston has won back-to-back games since falling to U of D on Dec. 21. The Wolves are set to play Rochester Adams next on Jan. 7.
18. Oxford (9-0)
The Wildcats took down Lake Orion 57-37 on Friday. Oxford hadn’t played since it beat Troy 67-53 on Dec. 20. The Wildcats are set to play Seaholm next on Jan. 7.
19. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (7-0)
Carman-Ainsworth was able to beat Bay City Central (75-37) on Friday and Pewamo-Westphalia (55-51) on Saturday. The Cavaliers are set to play River Rouge next on Jan. 7.
20. Cass Tech (6-1)
The Technicians took care of Michigan City (IN) 81-73 on Thursday. Cass Tech hasn’t won a game by less than eight points this season. The Technicians are set to play Pershing next on Jan. 7.
21. Chippewa Valley (9-1)
Chippewa Valley hasn’t played since Dec. 27 when it destroyed Cousino 62-26. The Big Reds will tip off against Dakota next on Jan. 7.
22. Okemos (8-0)
The Wolves haven’t played since beating Kenowa Hills 59-45 on Dec. 27. Okemos has won each of its last four games by at least 11 points. The Wolves will play Holt next on Jan. 7.
23. Ann Arbor Skyline (5-3)
Skyline hasn’t played since it beat Goodrich 73-59 on Dec. 28. The Eagles are set to play Woodhaven next on Jan. 7.
24. Belleville (5-1)
The Tigers took down Troy 68-47 on Dec. 28. Belleville has now won four straight games since losing to Waverly on Dec. 7 (60-53). The Tigers will tip off against John Glenn next on Jan. 7.
25. Detroit Catholic Central (5-4)
The Shamrocks fell to Grand Blanc by a score of 59-57 on Saturday. Catholic Central started the season 4-0, but has since lost four of five games. The Shamrocks are set to play Brother Rice next on Jan. 10.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App