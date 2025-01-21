Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings (01/21/2025)
Michigan high school basketball is in its first month of action. The reigning Division I champs have two losses already, and several teams are still undefeated.
Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Scores
1. U of D Jesuit (13-0)
U of D took care of Detroit Catholic Central (79-71), De La Salle (66-57) and Ann Arbor Skyline (77-64) last week, respectively. Cubs senior guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (Toledo commit) surpassed 1,000 points with a 27 point performance in the win over Skyline. The Cubs are set to play Ann Arbor Huron next on Jan. 22.
2. Brother Rice (13-1)
The Warriors won their tenth game in a row Friday with a 72-66 win over St. Francis de Sales (OH). Brother Rice has scored at least 68 points in eight games over that stretch. The Warriors will look to stay hot in a huge matchup with St. Mary’s Prep on Jan. 24.
3. St. Mary’s Prep (8-5)
The Eaglets took down Detroit Catholic Central 57-47 on Friday. St. Mary’s Prep had lost two of its last three games prior to the victory. The Eaglets hope to keep rolling against Brother Rice next on Jan. 24.
4. East Lansing (12-1)
East Lansing went 2-0 last week, most recently beating Okemos 78-67 in double overtime on Thursday. The Trojans have won seven games straight since losing to Muskegon, 69-65 in overtime, on Dec. 21. Their next game comes against Grand Ledge on Jan. 24.
5. Rockford (12-1)
The Rams took care of Grandville 60-42 on Friday to extend their winning streak to seven games. Rockford has allowed a team to score 60 just twice this season. The next game for the Rams comes in the form of Whitehall on Jan. 21.
6. Muskegon (10-1)
Muskegon took down Mona Shores 55-48 on Friday, but on Saturday it fell to Warren Lincoln 76-66. The Big Reds will have a chance to get back in the win column when they host rival Muskegon Reeths-Puffer next on Jan. 24.
7. Hudsonville (8-3)
The Eagles dominated East Kentwood on Friday by a score of 74-52. Hudsonville is 2-2 in its last four games. The Eagles have four home games coming up, beginning with Jenison on Jan. 22.
8. Byron Center (11-3)
The Bulldogs went 2-0 last week, most recently demolishing Caledonia 79-37 on Friday. Byron Center is on a three game win streak after losing two in a row earlier this month. The Bulldogs are set to host Jenison next on Jan. 24.
9. Flint Powers (11-0)
The Chargers were able to beat Saginaw 72-63 on Friday night. Powers has scored over 70 points in three straight games. The Chargers will visit Bay City Central next on Jan. 23.
10. Summit Academy North (11-1)
Summit Academy beat Detroit University Prep 60-47 on Friday and Birmingham Groves 62-40 on Jan. 20. Its next game comes on the road against Redford Westfield Prep on Jan. 24.
11. Ann Arbor Huron (9-2)
The River Rats easily took care of Monroe on Friday by a score of 73-36. Huron will have its biggest test of the season next as it visits U of D Jesuit next on Jan. 22.
12. Birmingham Groves (10-4)
The Falcons went 1-1 last week, beating Clarkston 66-62 and losing to Summit Academy 62-40, respectively. Groves is set to play North Farmington next on Jan. 24.
13. Warren Lincoln (8-4)
The Abes have rattled off three straight wins after beginning 5-4. They have won each of their games by at least 10 points over that span. Warren Lincoln will look to keep rolling against Roseville on Jan. 21.
14. Wayne Memorial (9-2)
The Zebras obliterated John Glenn on Friday 81-33 and followed it up with a 70-62 win over De La Salle the next day. Wayne Memorial has now won five games in a row since losing to St. Mary’s Prep 62-48 on Dec. 29. The Zebras will look to stay hot when they host Livonia Stevenson next on Jan. 24.
15. Detroit King (11-3)
The Crusaders went 2-0 last week, taking down Pershing (60-49) and Flint Carman-Ainsworth (55-54), respectively. King is set to face Detroit Southeastern next on Jan. 21.
16. Oxford (13-0)
Oxford took down Troy Athens on Thursday by a score of 41-28. The Wildcats have won every game this season by at least 13 points. Oxford will visit Harper Woods next on Jan. 21.
17. Cass Tech (10-1)
The Technicians got by North Framington with a 53-49 win on Saturday. Cass Tech has won nine games in a row since losing to Renaissance 95-65 on Dec. 10. The Technicians are set to take on Detroit Henry Ford next on Jan. 21.
18. Belleville (10-1)
The Tigers easily beat Fordson (64-30) and Livonia Stevenson (60-25) last week. Belleville will look to stay on the come up as it visits Dearborn next on Jan. 24.
19. Old Redford (9-2)
Old Redford took down River Rouge by a score of 59-55 on Saturday. The Ravens have allowed at least 50 points in three straight games. Old Redford will play Detroit University Prep next on Jan. 23.
20. Grand Rapids Northview (10-2)
Northview took down Grand Rapids West Catholic by a score of 71-24 last week, and also beat Wayland 86-63. The Wildcats have won eight games in a row since losing to Ann Arbor Huron 70-57 on Dec. 21. Northview will look for its next win against Grand Rapids South Christian on Jan. 21.
21. Chippewa Valley (12-2)
The Big Reds handled Grosse Pointe South (52-48) and Roseville (68-40) last week, respectively. Chippewa Valley is set to visit Port Huron Northern next on Jan. 21.
22. Warren Fitzgerald (11-1)
The Spartans took down Sterling Heights Stevenson on Friday by a score of 49-31. Fitzgerald was coming off a 42-41 loss against Utica Eisenhower on Wednesday. The Spartans will take on Utica next on Jan. 23.
23. Lansing Waverly (10-2)
The Warriors are on a seven game win streak, most recently beating Sexton (81-74) on Saturday and Jackson (74-48) on Monday. Waverly will look to keep stacking wins when it visits Lansing Everett next on Jan. 24.
24. Clarkston (11-3)
The Wolves fell short against Groves (66-62) on Thursday, but came back the next day and beat Walled Lake Western 69-22. Clarkston will look to stack up some wins as it visits Ferndale next on Jan. 24.
25. Okemos (9-2)
The Wolves fell short against East Lansing in double overtime by a score of 78-67. Okemos has now lost two of its last three games. The Wolves will look to get back in the win column against Parma Western next on Jan. 24.
