Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings (02/24/2025)
Michigan high school basketball rolls on into the playoffs. High School on SI has all classification top 25 rankings throughout the season.
1. St. Mary’s Prep (15-6)
The Eaglets finished the regular season with a 76-73 win over Renaissance Saturday. Led by Michigan commit Trey McKenney, St. Mary’s has a bye in the first round of districts and awaits the winner of White Lake Lakeland and Walled Lake Northern for a matchup in the semi-finals on Wednesday (Feb. 26).
2. U of D Jesuit (19-3)
The Cubs took down Detroit King by a score of 67-53 on Saturday. Two of their three losses have come in the last five games. U of D is set to play the winner of Hamtramck and Mumford in the district semi-final.
3. East Lansing (19-1)
The Trojans were able to best Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (78-45) and Okemos (53-46) last week to end the regular season. East Lansing will play the victor of the first-round matchup between DeWitt and Lansing Eastern.
4. Brother Rice (20-2)
Brother Rice took care of Lincoln King Academy 90-48, and Pershing 88-51, respectively. The Warriors will play the winner of Southfield A&T and Oak Park in the district semi-finals next.
5. Muskegon (19-2)
The Big Reds ended their regular season with a 84-53 win over Muskegon Reeths-Puffer Friday. Muskegon will enter the playoffs on a nine game winning streak. It will await the winner of Greenville and Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in the district semis.
6. Rockford (20-2)
The Rams demolished West Ottawa 79-55 on Friday. Rockford is set to play the winner of Mona Shores and Cedar Springs next in the district semi-finals.
7. Warren Lincoln (16-4)
Warren Lincoln last took the court in a 79-50 win over Roseville on Feb. 15. The Abes are awaiting the winner of Hazel Park and Ferndale University for a matchup in the district semi-finals.
8. Flint Powers (19-2)
Powers went 2-1 last week, including a 90-88 loss to Flint Carman-Ainsworth on Tuesday. The Chargers are set to play the winner of Flint and Ortonville Brandon on Wednesday.
9. Hudsonville (16-5)
The Eagles ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak, most recently downing Grandville 69-62 on Friday. Hudsonville awaits the victor of Grand Rapids Kenowa Hill and Jenison.
10. Ann Arbor Huron (17-4)
Ann Arbor Huron took down Saline 59-41 last week. The River Rats could be in for a rematch in the semis as they are set to play the winner of Dexter and Saline next.
11. Wayne Memorial (19-3)
The Zebras fell to Novi Friday by a score of 66-64. It was their first loss since coming up short against St. Mary’s on Dec. 29. Wayne Memorial will play the winner of Garden City and Westland John Glenn next.
12. Byron Center (17-5)
Byron Center was able to take care of Jenison Friday by a score of 63-56. The Bulldogs are entering the playoffs on a three-game winning streak and await the winner of Middleville Thornapple Kellogg and Caledonia next.
13. Warren Fitzgerald (19-3)
The Spartans took care of Romeo last week with a 62-40 victory. Fitzgerald has won eight games in a row heading into playoffs. It will play Renaissance in the semis on Wednesday, as both teams have a bye.
14. Summit Academy North (18-3)
Summit Academy North last saw action in a 70-68 loss to Detroit University Prep on Feb. 14. It was its first loss since coming up short against East Lansing on Jan. 25. It awaits the winner of Dearborn Henry Ford Academy and Annapolis for a matchup in the district semi-finals.
15. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (15-4)
The Cavaliers were able to beat Flint Powers on Tuesday (90-88) and Davison (64-49) on Thursday. Carman-Ainsworth is set to play the winner of Flushing and Bay City Central next in the semis.
16. Detroit University Prep (17-5)
University Prep hasn’t hit the floor since beating Summit Academy 70-68 on Feb. 14. The Panthers are set to play the winner of Voyageur and Cesar Chavez Academy in the district semi-finals.
17. Grand Rapids Northview (17-5)
The Wildcats went 1-1 last week, losing to Grand Rapids South Christian (73-68) on Tuesday and beating Grand Rapids Christian (60-48) on Friday. Northview will play the winner of East Grand Rapids and Lowell in the semis.
18. Cass Tech (18-3)
Cass Tech was able to beat Allen Park Inter-city Baptist (61-54) and Port Huron (66-63) last week, respectively. The Technicians will play the winner of Grosse Pointe North and Detroit Western International in the district semi-finals.
19. Lansing Waverly (18-3)
The Warriors beat St. Johns (91-71) and DeWitt (70-42) last week, respectively. Waverly is set to play Grand Ledge in the semis Wednesday, as both teams have a bye.
20. Detroit King (16-5)
The Crusaders lost to U of D Saturday by a score of 67-53. It was their second loss in a row after falling short against Renaissance (69-64) on Feb. 16. King is set to take on the winner of Grosse Pointe South and East English Village Prep next on Wednesday.
21. Birmingham Groves (15-5)
The Falcons took down Clarkston 68-62 on Tuesday. They are entering the playoffs on a four-game winning streak. Groves will play the winner of Bloomfield Hills and Seaholm next in the district semis.
22. Grand Rapids South Christian (18-4)
South Christian was able to beat Grand Rapids Northview (73-68) and Wayland Union (62-29) last week, respectively. The Sailors are set to play the winner of Wyoming Kelloggsville and West Michigan Aviation Academy in the semis.
23. Old Redford Academy (14-3)
The Ravens haven’t played since losing to Pontiac Arts and Technology Academy 68-61 on Feb. 14. Old Redford will play the winner of Jalen Rose Leadership Academy and Livonia Clarenceville on Wednesday.
24. Riverview Gabriel Richard (18-2)
The Pioneers won 13 games in a row to end the regular season, most recently beating Lumen Christi 82-48 on Feb. 16. Gabriel Richard is set to play the winner of Allen Park Cabrini and Detroit Leadership Academy next in the district semi-finals.
25. Oxford (20-1)
The Wildcats ended the regular season with a 73-39 victory over Troy Athens on Tuesday. Oxford will play the winner of Davison and Lapeer next in the semis.