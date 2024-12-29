Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Rankings (12/29/2024)
1. U of D Jesuit (6-0) (no game since last list)
The Cubs already have wins over Brother Rice and St. Mary’s Prep. Led by senior guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (Toledo commit), U of D has the state on notice. The next game for the Cubs comes against Old Redford Academy on Dec. 29.
2. St. Mary’s Prep (5-2)
The Eaglets were able to take down Whitmer 67-52 on Saturday. Senior guard Trey McKenney (Michigan commit) became his school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,689 (and counting) points. St. Mary’s Prep is set to take on Wayne Memorial next on Dec. 29.
3. Muskegon (4-0)
The Big Reds dominated Everett for a 100-60 win on Friday. Muskegon has a short break before its next game on Jan. 3 against Jenison.
4. East Lansing (6-1)
East Lansing took care of rival Lansing Sexton 74-50 on Saturday. The Trojans will complete the first of four back-to-backs on Dec. 29 when they host De La Salle.
5. Brother Rice (7-1)
The Warriors took down Warren Lincoln on Saturday by a score of 69-57. Brother Rice will take on Flint Elite on Dec. 29 and Jackson on Jan. 4.
6. Summit Academy North (4-0) (no game since last list)
Summit Academy beat Voyageur Academy 77-39 on Friday. The most notable win came against Detroit Renaissance on Dec. 7. Summit Academy will visit Walled Lake Central next on Dec. 29.
7. Rockford (6-1)
The Rams were able to beat Mona Shores 69-48 on Monday and have been on a break since. Rockford is set to host Grand Haven next on Jan. 3.
8. Birmingham Groves (6-1) (no game since last list)
Groves took its first loss of the season against Detroit King on Friday by a score of 75-70. The Falcons have wins over De La Salle and North Farmington. Their next game comes on Dec. 30 against River Rouge.
9. Hudsonville (5-1) (no game since last list)
The Eagles fell short against Grand Rapids Christian 77-76 on Dec. 10. Since the loss, Hudsonville has rattled off three straight wins, sparked by a victory against Detroit Catholic Central. The Eagles will play West Ottawa next on Jan. 3.
10. Byron Center (7-1)
Byron Center took care of Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Monday (64-49) and Lansing Catholic on Saturday (78-50). The Bulldogs will hope to extend their five-game winning streak against Mona Shores on Jan. 3.
11. Warren Lincoln (3-3)
The Abes fell to Brother Rice 69-57 on Saturday. Lincoln has now lost three straight games after starting 3-0. The Abes hope to get off the schneid against Port Huron Northern on Jan. 7.
12. Wayne Memorial (2-1) (no game since last list)
Wayne Memorial took a loss against Birmingham Groves on Dec. 13 82-78. It was able to bounce back on Thursday with a 76-63 win over Dearborn. The Zebras are set to play St. Mary’s Prep next on Dec. 29.
13. Flint Powers (7-0) (no game since last list)
Powers got by Riverview Gabriel Richard by a score of 69-66 on Friday. The Chargers are set to play Schoolcraft next on Jan. 4.
14. Detroit King (6-2)
King got by Saginaw United by a score of 55-52 on Friday. The Crusaders have won back-to-back games since losing to rival Cass Tech. King is set to take on Avondale on Dec. 30.
15. Ann Arbor Huron (5-2)
Ann Arbor Huron was able to come out with a 76-66 win over Port Huron Northern on Saturday. The River Rats have a break before their next game on Jan. 9 against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
16. Old Redford (4-0) (no game since last list)
The Ravens most notably beat West Bloomfield on Dec. 6 by a score of 82-71. Junior forward Jaquan Stennis Jr. has multiple NCAA Division I offers. Old Redford will play U of D Jesuit next on Dec. 29.
17. Clarkston (7-1)
The Wolves got back in the win column on Saturday with a 46-33 win over Godwin Heights. Clarkston will look to get on a roll when it faces North Farmington on Jan. 3.
18. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (5-0)
Carman-Ainsworth took down Port Huron Northern 84-64 on Friday. The Cavaliers will look to stay undefeated against Bay City Central on Jan. 3.
19. Detroit Catholic Central (5-3)
The Shamrocks had lost three straight games before taking care of Grand Rapids Christian 62-47 on Saturday. Catholic Central will look to start stacking wins as it faces Grand Blanc next on Jan. 4.
20. Chippewa Valley (9-1)
The Big Reds lost to Warren Woods Tower on Thursday (62-60), but got by Cousino on Friday (62-26). Chippewa Valley has over a week off before its next game on Jan . 7 against Dakota.
21. Oxford (8-0) (no game since last list)
The Wildcats are out to a scorching start this season. Oxford has won each of its games by at least 13 points. The Wildcats are set to take on Lake Orion next on Jan. 3.
22. Renaissance (4-3)
The Phoenix had 15 days without a game and followed it up with a 82-64 win over Detroit Country Day on Saturday. Renaissance has a test in the form of West Bloomfield next on Dec. 30.
23. Okemos (8-0)
Okemos took down Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills on Friday by a score of 59-46. The Wolves won’t play again until a matchup with Holt on Jan. 7.
24. Ann Arbor Skyline (5-3)
Skyline took down Goodrich 73-59 on Saturday and has won back-to-back games since losing to Dexter on Dec. 17. The Eagles will look to stay on a roll when they tip off against Woodhaven on Jan. 7.
25. Belleville (4-1) (no game since last list)
The Tigers lost the second game of the season to Lansing Waverly 60-53. Belleville took care of Livonia Churchill 64-42 on Thursday. Its next game comes against Westland John Glenn on Jan. 7.