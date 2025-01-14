Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball State Rankings (01/13/2025)
Michigan high school basketball is in its first month of action. The reigning Division I champs have two losses already, and several teams are still undefeated.
High School on SI will have all classification top 25 rankings throughout the season.
Where does your team rank this week?
1. University of Detroit Jesuit (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cubs took down Whitmer (64-57) on Jan. 7 and Ohio’s St. Francis de Sales (59-46) on Jan. 10. U of D has allowed an opponent under 60 points five times this season. The Cubs are set to visit Detroit Catholic Central (1/14) and De La Salle (1/17) next.
2. Brother Rice (12-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Warriors destroyed Detroit Catholic Central (76-34) on Friday and Muskegon (66-50) on Saturday. Brother Rice will look to extend its winning streak to ten when it visits St. Francis de Sales (OH) next on Jan. 17.
3. St. Mary’s Prep (7-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Eaglets took on Florida’s IMG Academy on Thursday and fell short 67-62. St. Mary’s guard Trey McKenney (Michigan commit) dropped 37 points, and former Cass Tech guard Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas commit) had 32 on the other side. The Eaglets will look to right the ship when they play Detroit Catholic Central next on Jan. 17.
4. East Lansing (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Trojans went 3-0 last week, most recently beating St. Mary’s Prep 69-68 on Saturday. East Lansing has now won five games in a row. The Trojans will visit Davison next on Jan. 14.
5. Rockford (10-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Rams took down Byron Center (65-61), East Kentwood (64-39) and De La Salle (92-63) last week. Rockford is set to host Hudsonville next on Jan. 14.
6. Muskegon (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Big Reds were busy last week, going 2-1 and taking their first loss of the season to Brother Rice (66-50) on Saturday. Muskegon will look to get back in the win column when it hosts Caledonia next on Jan. 14.
7. Birmingham Groves (9-2)
Previous rank: 9
Groves took down West Bloomfield (79-68) and Rochester Adams (51-46) last week. The wins made the Falcons 3-5 over their last five games. Groves is set to visit Ferndale next on Jan. 14.
8. Hudsonville (7-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Eagles fell to Muskegon 63-56 last week, but they came back out on Friday and beat Grand Haven 71-66. Hudsonville will visit Rockford (1/14) and East Kentwood (1/17) next.
9. Flint Powers (10-0)
Previous rank: 10
Powers took down Mt. Pleasant (79-68) and Mt. Morris (78-66) last week. The Chargers have yet to allow a team to score 70 points against them. Powers will visit Saginaw on Jan. 17 next.
10. Byron Center (9-3)
Previous rank: 8
Byron Center lost to Muskegon on Friday 63-49, but it came out on top against Grand Blanc on Saturday 58-41. The Bulldogs are set to visit Muskegon Reeths-Puffer next on Jan. 14.
11. Summit Academy North (8-1)
Previous rank: 12
Summit Academy took down Old Redford Academy 59-33 on Monday. It was the third game in a row in which it won by more than 25 points. Summit Academy is set to Michigan Collegiate next on Jan. 14.
12. Wayne Memorial (6-2)
Previous rank: 14
Wayne Memorial demolished Fordson 72-36 on Friday. The Zebras have won five of their last six games. They are set to host Livonia Franklin next on Jan. 14.
13. Ann Arbor Huron (7-2)
Previous rank: 15
The River Rats came back from a break and beat Ypsilanti Lincoln (83-61) and Dearborn (71-56) last week. Ann Arbor Huron will visit rival Ann Arbor Skyline next on Jan. 14.
14. Detroit King (9-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Crusaders fell to Renaissance 63-61 on Friday. It was just the second time this season that King allowed at least 60 points. The Crusaders will look to get back on track when they host Pershing next on Jan. 17.
15. Warren Lincoln (5-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Abes fell short against Grand Rapids Northview by a score of 62-58 on Saturday. Warren Lincoln is now 2-4 in its last six games. The Abes will try to get their season headed in the right direction when they visit Dakota on Jan. 15.
16. Oxford (11-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Wildcats took care of Seaholm (64-42) and Farmington (59-42) last week. Oxford will look to remain undefeated as it hosts Stoney Creek next on Jan. 14.
17. Cass Tech (7-1)
Previous rank: 20
Cass Tech took care of Pershing by a score of 61-53 last week. The Technicians are on a six game winning streak and are set to visit Detroit Southeastern next on Jan. 14.
18. Ann Arbor Skyline (8-3)
Previous rank: 23
Skyline went 3-0 last week, most recently taking down Grandville 66-50 on Saturday. The Eagles are set to host rivals Ann Arbor Huron (1/14) and Ann Arbor Pioneer (1/17) next.
19. Old Redford (7-2)
Previous rank: 16
Old Redford beat Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 64-34 on Saturday, but it fell to Summit Academy North 59-33 on Monday. The Ravens will look to get back in the win column when they play Detroit University Prep Art & Design next on Jan. 17.
20. Clarkston (10-2)
Previous rank: 17
Clarkston took down Rochester Adams 56-45 last week, but a few days later it lost to Avondale 55-48. The Wolves will hope to turn things around beginning with a matchup against Troy Athens next on Jan. 14.
21. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (8-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Cavaliers had a game with River Rouge cancelled on Wednesday, but they beat Midland 90-56 on Friday. Carman-Ainsworth is set to host Grand Blanc on Jan. 17 next.
22. Belleville (8-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Tigers have won their last two games by a combined 41 points. Belleville will look to stay hot as it visits Fordson (1/14) and Stevenson (1/17) next.
23. Grand Rapids Northview (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Wildcats break into the top 25 after going 3-0 last week, including a 62-58 win over Warren Lincoln on Saturday. Northview will look to keep rolling as it hosts Grand Rapids West Catholic next on Jan. 14.
24. Chippewa Valley (10-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Big Reds beat Dakota (56-37), but they fell short against Warren Lincoln (78-60) a couple days later. Chippewa Valley will look to get back in the win column when it visits Grosse Pointe South on Jan. 15.
25. Okemos (9-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Wolves lost to Lansing Waverly 48-45 on Thursday, but they were able to beat Robichaud 45-41 on Saturday. Okemos will look to start stacking wins when it visits East Lansing next on Jan. 16.