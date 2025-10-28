Top 25 Michigan High School Football State Rankings - October 28, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football regular season is over, and High School On SI has the final top 25 rankings as we enter the playoffs. Here are the rankings after nine weeks of the season.
No. 1 Cass Tech (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Technicians completed an undefeated regular season with a 61-0 win against Mumford. They will play Northville in the district semifinal.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Shamrocks defeated previous No. 14 Detroit King 26-14 in the 2025 Prep Bowl. Quarterback Duka Banta threw for two touchdowns in the win. They play Hartland in the district semifinal.
No. 3 Hudsonville (9-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Eagles survived a close game against Grandville, 28-25. They remained undefeated through a tough schedule, and it earned them the top seed in the MHSAA Division 1 playoffs.
No. 4 Harper Woods (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Pioneers defeated Mason 21-17 in the final regular season game, and they will face Lutheran North in the MHSAA Division 4 district semifinals.
No. 5 Grand Blanc (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Bobcats faced a tough Romeo team in the final game of the regular season. They won 40-36 thanks to quarterback Jake Morrow’s 371 passing yards and three touchdowns. They play Oxford to start the playoffs.
No. 6 Saline (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Hornets beat a struggling Lake Orion team 49-19, and they’ll face Salem in the playoffs this week.
No. 7 Rockford (7-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Rams defeated West Ottawa 49-15, and they will play Grandville in the playoffs this week. They defeated Grandville 28-0 on September 26.
No. 8 Davison (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Cardinals routed Lapeer 44-0. They have a difficult playoff matchup against No. 10 Clarkston this week.
No. 9 DeWitt (9-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Panthers routed Everett 63-7. They play Owosso this week.
No. 10 Clarkston (8-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Wolves do not benefit from a stellar regular season. They will face No. 8 Davison in the playoffs this week.
No. 11 East Kentwood (7-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Falcons face Grand Ledge in the opening round of the playoffs this week.
No. 12 Carlson (9-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Marauders went undefeated in the regular season. They play Lincoln Park this week.
No. 13 St. Mary’s (7-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Eaglets ended the regular season with a 20-3 win against River Rouge. They play North Farmington in the MHSAA Division 2 playoffs this week.
No. 14 Detroit King (5-4)
Previous rank: 14
The Crusaders fell to No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central 26-14. They survived a difficult schedule and will play Riverview in the Division 3 playoffs.
No. 15 Goodrich (9-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Martians face Lake Fenton in the district semifinal this week.
No. 16 Portage Central (9-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Mustangs play Everett to open the playoffs this week.
No. 17 Dexter (8-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Dreadnoughts routed Flushing 42-12 and will play Franklin in the Division 1 playoffs.
No. 18 Adams (7-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Highlanders defeated Anchor Bay 35-14 in the regular season finale. They play Rochester to open the playoffs.
No. 19 Oxford (7-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Wildcats finished the season with a strong 24-20 win against Dakota. They have a tough district semifinal draw against No. 5 Grand Blanc this week.
No. 20 West Bloomfield (7-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Lakers will play Brighton to open the playoffs.
No. 21 Howell (8-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Highlanders defeated previous No. 16 Belleville 57-36. They will face Kalamazoo Central in the playoffs this week.
No. 22 South Lyon (9-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Lions defeated South Lyon East 28-6 to finish the regular season and drew South Lyon East in the playoffs this week.
No. 23 Fordson (7-2)
Previous rank: N/R
The Tractors defeated previous No. 21 Brighton 39-35 to end the regular season. They’ve won seven in a row and will face Farmington this week.
No. 24 Mount Pleasant (9-0)
Previous rank: N/R
The Oilers enter the rankings for the first time this season after a 9-0 regular season. Their best win is likely a 63-39 victory over Midland Dow. They’ll play Bay City Western in the Division 3 playoffs.
No. 25 Romeo (6-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Bulldogs lost a close game to No. 5 Grand Blanc to finish the regular season. They play Sterling Heights Stevenson to begin the playoffs.
