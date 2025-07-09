Top Michigan high school basketball player transferring to Iowa
Detroit Renaissance guard Jordan Sigmon is transferring to basketball prep academy Iowa United Prep, according to his post on X.
Sigmon was the top prospect in Michigan in the class of 2026, according to 247sports.com. He is a 3-star prospect with his most recent offers from Old Dominion, Akron and Call Poly.
"It was more playing on the national level (and) gaining that type of exposure," Sigmon told the Free Press after announcing his transfer. "I feel like being seen by national coaches, national agents, everything like that."
Last season, Sigmon averaged 26 points ands six rebounds per game for the Phoenix.
Sigmon is not the only top players to transfer away from Michigan. Carlos Medlock Jr., formerly of Wayne Memorial, transferred to Link Academy in Missouri. Current University of Arkansas freshman and 5-star recruit Darius Acuff transferred to IMG Academy in Florida after he led Cass Tech to a Division 1 MHSAA championship.
