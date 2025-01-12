Two Detroit natives, five-star recruits share a pic with each other
Five-star Michigan football recruit Bryce Underwood recently shared a photo of him with five-star Arkansas basketball recruit Darius Acuff.
Both Detroit, Mich. natives, Underwood recently attended Acuff’s game with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Thursday against St. Mary’s Prep.
Acuff and the Ascenders went on to beat the Eaglets, 67-62. IMG Academy is currently second in the Nike Elite Basketball rankings.
Underwood, a highly-touted Class of 2025 quarterback and top overall recruit, attended Belleville High School in Michigan.
Underwood won two MHSAA titles with the Tigers and was the recipient of the 2024 Michigan Mr. Football award.
Originally committed to play for LSU football in January of last year, Underwood flipped his decision from LSU to Michigan on Nov. 21. He signed with the Wolverines on Dec. 4.
Acuff, a 6’2”, 175-pound standout point guard, originally attended Case Technical High School in Michigan before transferring to IMG Academy.
A consensus five-star recruit, Acuff is one of the top players in the Class of 2025. He signed with Coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks on Nov. 13.