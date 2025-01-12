High School

Two Detroit natives, five-star recruits share a pic with each other

Darius Acuff Jr., in Detroit to play basketball with IMG Academy, share a moment with 5-star football sensation Bryce Underwood

During Darius Acuff Jr.'s (right) return to Detroit this week to play with his IMG Academy squad, he posed for a photo with hometown friend Bryce Underwood. Acuff is a 5-star committed to Arkansas basketball, while Underwood is a 5-star quarterback who will play at Michigan.
Five-star Michigan football recruit Bryce Underwood recently shared a photo of him with five-star Arkansas basketball recruit Darius Acuff.

Both Detroit, Mich. natives, Underwood recently attended Acuff’s game with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Thursday against St. Mary’s Prep.

Acuff and the Ascenders went on to beat the Eaglets, 67-62. IMG Academy is currently second in the Nike Elite Basketball rankings.

Underwood, a highly-touted Class of 2025 quarterback and top overall recruit, attended Belleville High School in Michigan.

Underwood won two MHSAA titles with the Tigers and was the recipient of the 2024 Michigan Mr. Football award.

Originally committed to play for LSU football in January of last year, Underwood flipped his decision from LSU to Michigan on Nov. 21. He signed with the Wolverines on Dec. 4.

Acuff, a 6’2”, 175-pound standout point guard, originally attended Case Technical High School in Michigan before transferring to IMG Academy.

A consensus five-star recruit, Acuff is one of the top players in the Class of 2025. He signed with Coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks on Nov. 13. 

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

