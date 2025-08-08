High School

Vote: Who is the top defensive back entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season?

Read through the candidates and cast your vote!

Jack Butler

Corey Sadler Jr. is the top prospect in the state of Michigan's class of 2026.
Corey Sadler Jr. is the top prospect in the state of Michigan's class of 2026. / Mariusz Nowak

The Michigan high school football season is close, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the players by positions. This edition, we look at the top defensive backs.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting will close on August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Top defensive backs entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season

Drew Esper Sr., Traverse City West 

Esper had 86 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions in a strong 2024 season. 

Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., Cass Tech

Sadler Jr. is the top recruit in Michigan and led Cass Tech to the 2024 MHSAA Division 1 championship. Sadler Jr. will decide between Colorado, North Carolina, Maryland and Michigan on August 15. 

David Williams, Sr., De La Salle

Williams had 45 tackles - 31 solo - and five interceptions as a safety for De La Salle. He’s committed to Central Michigan. 

Jack Lansing III, Sr., Hartland

Lansing III is a safety who had 67 tackles and five pass breakups in 2024. He is committed as a preferred walk-on to Michigan State. 

George Duggins, Sr., Mona Shores

Duggins is a big safety, and he had 33 tackles and three interceptions in 2024. He is committed to Dartmouth. 

Jaidon Windom, Sr., Detroit King

Windom had 70 tackles, four interceptions and nine tackles for loss in 2024. He is committed to Cincinnati.

Bryant Snowden, Sr., Roseville

Snowden was a playmaking safety for Roseville last season. He is committed to Youngstown State. 

Cameron Love, Sr., Clarkston

Love is a physical corner for the Wolves. He has offers from Central Michigan, Kent State and Miami (OH).

Gideon Gash, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central

As a sophomore cornerback, Gash had 35 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception. He has offers from Michigan State, Indiana and West Virginia, among others. 

Elijah Goins, Jr., Dakota

Goins shined as an underclassmen and earned scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Wisconsin and Purdue, among others. 

Rashad Wilson, Jr., Dakota

Along with Goins, Wilson is a talented defensive back for Dakota. He has offers from Hampton, Southern Miss and Western Michigan. 

Jayden Evans, So., Harper Woods

Evans was a standout as a freshman, receiving offers from Michigan State and Ohio State, among others. 

Marcello Vitti, Sr., Dearborn Divine Child

Vitti is one of the top playmakers in the state and looking to end what has already been an accomplished high school career. He is committed to Iowa. 

Stone Overweg, Sr., Springport

Overweg had 72 tackles and three interceptions in 2024 as a safety. 

Benson Harper, Sr., Harbor Beach

Harper was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 8 all-state team for Harbor Beach. 

Ronnie Hill, Sr., Adlai Stevenson

Hill is a fast safety who earned an offer from Iowa, and he committed to the Hawkeyes. 

Amir Morelan, Sr., Port Huron Northern

Morelan is a cornerback who is committed to Miami (OH). 

Brenden Olson, Sr., Niles

Niles was named to the 2024 MHSFCA Division 4 all-state team. He is committed to Houston for baseball. 

Aaron Ricord, Sr., Grand Rapids West Catholic

Ricord had 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and one sack as a safety in 2024. 

Owen Long, Sr., Ovid-Elsie

Long was named to the 2024 MHSFCA Division 6 all-state team.

Griffin O’Neal, Sr., Montrose

O’Neal was named to the 2024 MHSFCA Division 7 all-state team.

Garrison Zuker, Sr., Beal City

Zuker led Beal City to the 2024 MHSAA Division 8 championship. He was on the MHSFCA Division 8 all-state team with 43 tackles and five interceptions. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan