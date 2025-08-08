Vote: Who is the top defensive back entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season?
The Michigan high school football season is close, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the players by positions. This edition, we look at the top defensive backs.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting will close on August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Top defensive backs entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season
Drew Esper Sr., Traverse City West
Esper had 86 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions in a strong 2024 season.
Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., Cass Tech
Sadler Jr. is the top recruit in Michigan and led Cass Tech to the 2024 MHSAA Division 1 championship. Sadler Jr. will decide between Colorado, North Carolina, Maryland and Michigan on August 15.
David Williams, Sr., De La Salle
Williams had 45 tackles - 31 solo - and five interceptions as a safety for De La Salle. He’s committed to Central Michigan.
Jack Lansing III, Sr., Hartland
Lansing III is a safety who had 67 tackles and five pass breakups in 2024. He is committed as a preferred walk-on to Michigan State.
George Duggins, Sr., Mona Shores
Duggins is a big safety, and he had 33 tackles and three interceptions in 2024. He is committed to Dartmouth.
Jaidon Windom, Sr., Detroit King
Windom had 70 tackles, four interceptions and nine tackles for loss in 2024. He is committed to Cincinnati.
Bryant Snowden, Sr., Roseville
Snowden was a playmaking safety for Roseville last season. He is committed to Youngstown State.
Cameron Love, Sr., Clarkston
Love is a physical corner for the Wolves. He has offers from Central Michigan, Kent State and Miami (OH).
Gideon Gash, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
As a sophomore cornerback, Gash had 35 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception. He has offers from Michigan State, Indiana and West Virginia, among others.
Elijah Goins, Jr., Dakota
Goins shined as an underclassmen and earned scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Wisconsin and Purdue, among others.
Rashad Wilson, Jr., Dakota
Along with Goins, Wilson is a talented defensive back for Dakota. He has offers from Hampton, Southern Miss and Western Michigan.
Jayden Evans, So., Harper Woods
Evans was a standout as a freshman, receiving offers from Michigan State and Ohio State, among others.
Marcello Vitti, Sr., Dearborn Divine Child
Vitti is one of the top playmakers in the state and looking to end what has already been an accomplished high school career. He is committed to Iowa.
Stone Overweg, Sr., Springport
Overweg had 72 tackles and three interceptions in 2024 as a safety.
Benson Harper, Sr., Harbor Beach
Harper was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 8 all-state team for Harbor Beach.
Ronnie Hill, Sr., Adlai Stevenson
Hill is a fast safety who earned an offer from Iowa, and he committed to the Hawkeyes.
Amir Morelan, Sr., Port Huron Northern
Morelan is a cornerback who is committed to Miami (OH).
Brenden Olson, Sr., Niles
Niles was named to the 2024 MHSFCA Division 4 all-state team. He is committed to Houston for baseball.
Aaron Ricord, Sr., Grand Rapids West Catholic
Ricord had 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and one sack as a safety in 2024.
Owen Long, Sr., Ovid-Elsie
Long was named to the 2024 MHSFCA Division 6 all-state team.
Griffin O’Neal, Sr., Montrose
O’Neal was named to the 2024 MHSFCA Division 7 all-state team.
Garrison Zuker, Sr., Beal City
Zuker led Beal City to the 2024 MHSAA Division 8 championship. He was on the MHSFCA Division 8 all-state team with 43 tackles and five interceptions.
Recommended Articles