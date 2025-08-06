Vote: Who is the top linebacker entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season?
The Michigan high school football season is close, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the players by positions. This edition, we look at the top linebackers.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting will close on August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Top linebackers entering 2025 Michigan high school football season
Nathan Gersh, Sr., Dexter
Gersh is a 3-star prospect committed to Toledo. In 2024, he had 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, and he was MLive’s Ann Arbor Defensive Player of the Year.
Elijah Reynolds, Sr., West Ottawa
Reynolds is a 3-star college prospect who is committed to Central Michigan.
Brayden Sweeney, Sr., Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Sweeney is a speedy off-ball linebacker committed to Purdue.
Charlie Jilek, Sr., Portage Central
Jilek is also a football player and a physical tight end. He is committed to UCF.
Matthew Sexton, Sr., Forest Hills Central
Sexton is an edge linebacker who is committed to Central Michigan.
Brody Sink, Sr., Notre Dame Prep
Sink earned MHSFCA Division 5 all-state honors in 2024. He is committed to Miami (OH).
Gavin May, Sr., Pennfield
May is a middle linebacker who gets into the backfield quickly. He is committed to Saginaw Valley State.
Collin Sumpter, Jr., Cass Tech
As a sophomore, Sumpter has sixty tackles, 15 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Brandon Adams Jr., Jr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Adams Jr. can play multiple positions in the front seven. He has scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH) and Cincinnati.
Preston Willert, Sr., Gladwin
Willert earned MHSFCA Division 5 all-state honors in 2024.
Brock Cousino, Sr., St. Mary Catholic Central
Cousino was named to the MHSFCA Division 7 all-state team in 2024.
Bryce Barbarino, Jr., Saline
Barbarino had 145 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2024. He has an offer from Eastern Michigan.
Roland Berry III, Jr., River Rouge
Berry III is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound middle linebacker with Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo and UMass.
Carter Czapski, Jr., Utica
Czapski had 51 tackles, four tackles for loss and two pass breakups as a sophomore.
Deondre Hill, So., Brother Rice
Hill has 14 scholarship offers after just his freshman season. He’s positioned as one of the top players from Michigan in the class of 2028 entering this season.
Camden Noe, So., Portage Central
Noe has offers from Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Toledo and Western Michigan after his freshman season.
Isaac Codde, Sr., St. Joseph
As a junior, Codde had 88 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Cain Hester, Sr., Redford Union
Hester was named to the MHSFCA Division 4 all-state team in 2024.
Trevor Spicer, Sr., Fowler
Spicer earned MHSFCA Division 8 all-state honors in 2024.
