Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (1/28/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Brady Swartz, Grand Rapids Northview
Grand Rapids Northview senior guard Brady Swartz continues to shine despite suffering a four-overtime loss to Lima Senior, 91-80. Swartz finished with a game-high 47 points.
Brendan Cargill, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Senior guard Brendan Cargill had a career night to lead Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central over Ada Hills Eastern, 65-63. Cargill finished with a school-record and career-high 44 points.
Carson Vis, South Christian
Senior guard and Western Michigan commit Carson Vis finished with 38 points despite South Christian’s 57-55 loss to Grand Rapids Northview.
Isaiah Guyton, Godwin Heights
Junior guard Isaiah Guyton had a good performance for Godwin Heights as they defeated Benton Harbor, 72-60. Guyton notched a double-double as he finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Hamoody Mashhour, Dearborn
For the second consecutive week, senior guard Hamoudy Mashhour impressed as Dearborn knocked off Livonia Churchill, 76-26. Mashhour notched 40 points once again as he finished with 41 points.
Averie Zinn, Genessee
Junior guard Averie Zinn continues her consistency as she finished with 29 points, 11 steals, and seven rebounds despite a 45-41 loss to Calvary Baptist Academy.
Victoria Hauffe, Hemlock
Junior guard/forward Victoria Hauffe finished with 24 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists in Hemlock’s dominating win over Carrollton, 54-14.
Greyson Hizer, Rochester United
Senior forward Greyson Hizer finished with a hat trick as he scored three goals while adding two assists to lead Rochester United over Bloomfield Hills, 5-1.
Nathan Tilden, Mona Shores
Senior forward Nathan Tilden had a good performance for Mona Shores as they defeated East Kentwood, 3-1. Tilden notched a hat trick as he scored three goals and added one assist.
Isaac Embury, Lakeshore
Senior forward Issac Embury was stellar for Lakeshore in its 12-8 win over Grand Blanc. Embury finished with five goals.
Parc Liggins, Grand Blanc
Liggins exploded from the beyond the 3-point arc in a game against Lapeer. She finished 10-for-12 from 3-point range.
AJ Rickli, Paw Paw
Rickli scored 33 points in a 70-61 win against Sturgis.
Paige Ferwerda, Grand Rapids Christian
Ferwerda had a triple double in a win against Forest Hills Central. She had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists
Landen Reister, Sparta
Reister had 35 points in a big victory over Grant last week.
Jack Butler contributed to this article.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App