Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (12/24/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Jacob Plamondon, Glen Lake
Junior Jacob Plamondon had a dominant performance for Glen Lake as they defeated Harbor Springs, 71-63. Plamondon finished with a double-double as he scored 21 points and hauled in 22 rebounds with six blocks and two assists.
Kamron Brackett, Bronson
Senior Kamron Brackett had a good showing for Bronson in a 60-44 win against Quincy. Brackett finished the game with 27 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block.
Nate Dillon, Whitmore Lake
Senior forward Nate Dillon had himself a performance for Whitmore Lake in their win against Clarenceville, 59-51. Dillon finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks, five steals, and two assists.
Terez Holmes, Center Line
For the second consecutive week, senior forward Terez Holmes showed his dominance as Center Line defeated Clintondale, 75-41. Holmes notched a triple-double as he finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, five blocks, and three steals.
Macari Moore, Ann Arbor Huron
Senior guard and Iowa State commit Macari Moore displayed his talents in Huron’s win over Northview. Moore finished the game with 27 points and six assists.
Sydney Savoury, Belleville
Sophomore Sydney Savoury showed why she’s a top player in the country after leading Belleville to a 72-56 win over Parma Western. Savoury finished with a game-high 34 points.
Averie Zinn, Genesee
Junior guard Averie Zinn had a big time performance for Genesee to lead them past Hill-McCloy, 48-41. Zinn finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and one assist.
Madison Gamble, Mackinac Island
Senior guard/forward Madison Gamble had herself a performance for Mackinac Island in a 45-25 win over Mid-Peninsula. Gamble finished with 25 points, 10 steals, four assists, two blocks, and two rebounds.
Nathan Ligi, South Lyon Unified
Junior forward Nathan Ligi led South Lyon Unified to a 5-2 win against Walled Lake United. Ligi finished the game notching a hat trick as he finished with three goals.
Aydan Miles, Negaunee
Senior forward Aydan Miles had a huge performance to lead Negaunee in a 7-2 win over Gaylord. Miles was responsible for all of Negaunee’s points as he finished with four goals and three assists.
Tony Kauffman, Caledonia
Senior forward Tony Kauffman finished with four goals and three assists as Caledonia knocked off Forest Hills Northern-Eastern, 7-3.
Adalar Hovis, Grosse Ile
Sophomore Adalar Hovis notched a hat trick as he finished with three goals while adding one assist in Grosse Ile’s 11-1 win against New Boston.
Brit Heinonen, Jeffers Jets
Senior forward Brit Heinonen had a good performance as Jeffers defeated Ashland, 8-0. Heinonen notched a triple-double as he finished with three goals.
