Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (2/11/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Last Week's Winner
Michael Lindquist, Greenville
Lindquist had 26 points in a win against Forest Hills Eastern.
Lance Stone, Renaissance
Senior guard and Detroit Mercy commit Lance Stone had a career night for himself as Renaissance defeated Detroit Cody, 96-19. Stone set the record for most points scored in a game as he finished with 56 points.
Jake Champagne, Oxford
Senior guard Jake Champagne set Oxford’s school record for points scored in a game as he dropped 45 points in Oxford’s 79-67 double overtime win over Lake Orion.
Bradley Richards, Muskegon Catholic Central
Senior Bradley Richards had a good scoring night for Muskegon Catholic Central in its win against Saugatuck, 67-22. Richards finished with 33 points.
Jalen Kampen, Parchment
Senior guard and Ferris State commit Jalen Kampen finished with 30 points as he led Parchment to a 49-44 win against Schoolcraft.
Geon Hutchins, Warren Lincoln
Senior guard and Northern Iowa commit Geon Hutchins reached a milestone in Warren Lincoln’s win over Grosse Pointe South, 80-55. Hutchins finished with 28 points as he exceeded 1,000 career points.
Molly Walker, Kingston
Junior guard Molly Walker reached a milestone as she led Kingston to a 42-38 win against Ubly. Walker finished with 28 points to pass the 1000th career point mark.
Kylee Killeen, Gobles
Junior guard Kylee Killeen had a dominant performance for Gobles as they defeated Marcellus, 59-33. Killeen notched a double-double as she finished with 26 points and 20 rebounds while adding six assists and four steals.
Sadie Dykstra, Yale
Junior guard Sadie Dykstra had a career night for herself as Yale secured a win against Lapeer, 48-8. Dykstra finished with 28 points as she exceeded the 1,000 career-point mark.
Braden Hillebrand, South Lyon Unified
Junior forward Braden Hillebrand led South Lyon to a 9-5 win over Novi. Hillebrand notched a hat trick as he finished with three goals while adding four assists.
Jeremy Schroeder, Dexter
Junior forward Jeremy Schroeder finished with a hat trick as he scored four goals to lead Dexter to a 7-2 win against Jackson.
Levi Young, Lakeshore
Junior forward Levi Young was stellar for Lakeshore as he led them to an 8-7 win against Thumb Area Legion. Young notched two hat trick’s as he finished with six goals.
Avery Schafer, Grand Blanc
Senior forward Avery Schafer finished with a hat trick as he scored four goals while adding one assist in Grand Blanc’s 7-4 win against Bishop Foley United.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App