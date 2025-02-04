Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (2/4/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Last Week's Winner
Greyson Hizer, Rochester United
Senior forward Greyson Hizer finished with a hat trick as he scored three goals while adding two assists to lead Rochester United over Bloomfield Hills, 5-1.
Camden Thompson, Whitehall
Senior forward and Western Michigan commit Camden Thompson continues to shine as he achieved a milestone against Ludington. Thompson achieved 31-consecutive double-doubles as he scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while becoming Whitehall’s all-time leading scorer.
Javontae Ross, Flint Powers Catholic
Senior guard Javontae Ross had a career night as he led Powers Catholic to a win over Davison, 74-69. Ross finished the game with 38 points as he exceeded 1,000 career points.
KJ Torbert Jr., East Lansing
Junior guard KJ Torbert Jr. displayed his talents in East Lansing’s 84-74 win over Renaissance in the 2k Showcase as he finished with 34 points on his way to be named game MVP.
Randy Chapman, East Kentwood
Junior guard Randy Chapman had himself a game as he led East Kentwood to a 2k Showcase win against Ferndale, 65-53. Chapman finished with 33 points as he was named game MVP.
Phoenix Glassnor, De La Salle
Senior guard and Toledo commit Phoenix Glassnor achieved a milestone in a huge performance to lead De La Salle to a 71-63 win over Central Catholic. Glassnor dropped 42 points to become De La Salle’s all-time leading scorer.
Harlem Simpson, Groves
Sophomore point guard Harlem Simpson did it all for Groves as they secured a win over Seaholm, 69-60. Simpson finished with a double-double as she scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds along with four assists and four steals.
Jordyn Bonnema, Kalamazoo Christian
Senior guard Jordyn Bonnema displayed her talents with a milestone night in a win against Parchment, 55-13. Bonnema scored 35 points in just three quarters, setting the school record for most points in a game.
Christen Banks, Southfield A&T
Senior guard/forward Christen Banks had a dominant performance as she led Southfield A&T to a win. Banks notched a double-double finishing with 35 points and 15 rebounds while adding four steals.
Logan Beckwith, Genesee Generals
Junior forward Logan Beckwith was impressive all week with two big performances. In a 9-1 win against Tawas, Beckwith notched a hat trick with three goals and one assist, followed by another three goal, one assist showing in a 6-5 win over Midland.
Braeden McNamara, Dearborn Divine Child
Senior forward Braden McNamara had a big performance in Dearborn Divine Child’s win against Brownstown Woodhaven, 3-2. McNamara secured a hat trick with three goals while adding two assists.
Michael Lindquist, Greenville
Lindquist had 26 points in a win against Forest Hills Eastern.
Isaac Wheeler, Gladwin
Senior center/forward Issac Wheeler scored four goals for Gladwin as they defeated FNV Griffins, 10-7.
Kionna Jackson, Parchment
Jackson had 25 points in a win against Delton Kellogg. She had seven 3-pointers in the game.
Matthew Brick, Eastside
Senior forward Matthew Brick was stellar for Eastside as he led them to an 8-5 win against Jackson United. Brick finished the game with five goals and two assists.
Case VanSingel, Port Huron Unified
Senior forward Case VanSingel finished with a hat trick as he scored three goals and added one assist in Port Huron’s 8-3 win over North Oakland.
Jennaya Decker, Three Rivers
Decker scored 20 points in a win against Portage Northern.
Randy Chapman, East Kentwood
Chapman scored 33 points, and he had eight rebounds and five blocks, in a win againast Aquinas College.
Luke Soper, Hanover-Horton
Soper had 37 points against Leslie, and he followed that with 45 points against Lenawee Christian.
Danielle Smoots-Green, Flint Elite
Smoots-Green scored 38 points in a win against Caseville. She also had 12 steals, six rebounds and four assists.
Jaden Core, Spring Lake
Core scored 24 points and had five steals, five assists and four rebounds
Jacob Corcoran, Chelsea
Corcoran scored the game-winning goal against Dexter.
Jack Butler contributed to this article.
