Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (2/18/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Jordan Sigmon, Renaissance
Junior guard Jordan Sigmon had a game-high 32 points for Renaissance in its PSL semifinal win over Detroit Catholic Central, 73-61.
Stevie Elam, Adrian
Senior guard Stevie Elam had a good performance for Adrian as they defeated Pinckney, 81-47. Elam finished the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Mason Gugle, Pine River
Junior Mason Gugle did a little bit of everything for Pine River in its win against Evart, 58-39. Gugle finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, eight steals, seven assists, and one block.
Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Senior guard and Michigan commit Trey McKenney scored 29 points to lead Orchard Lake St. Mary’s to a PSL semifinal win over Brother Rice, 72-41.
Josie DeSmit, Hudsonville
Senior guard Jose DeSmit produced a good performance for Hudsonville despite falling to Rockford, 57-45. DeSmit finished with a game-high 26 points.
Izzy Krause, Plymouth
Senior forward/center Izzy Krause had a dominating performance in Plymouth’s 51-39 win over Brighton. Krause notched a double-double as she finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Alex Link, Troy Athens
Senior forward Alex Link notched a double-double as she scored 13 points while grabbing 15 rebounds despite Troy Athens’ loss to Harper Woods, 50-46.
Aubrey Hiller, Manton
Sophomore guard Aubrey Hiller was a standout for Manton in its 61-55 win against Beal City. Hiller finished the game with 24 points and got after it on defense with seven steals.
Karlie Kimerer, Onsted
Junior guard Karlie Kimerer finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and four steals in Onsted’s win over Hudson, 46-41.
Trevor Reed, Novi
Senior forward Trevor Reed notched a hat trick for Novi as he scored three goals while adding one assist in an 8-0 regional playoff win over Ann Arbor Huron.
