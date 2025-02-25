Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (2/25/2025)
Jalen Kampen, Parchment
Senior guard and Ferris State commit Jalen Kampen was lights out for Parchment as they beat Three Rivers, 51-34. Kampen finished with a game-high 40 points.
Mahdi Dabaje, Fordson
Senior Mahdi Dabaje was dominant for Fordson as he notched a double-double finishing with 30 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Livonia Churchill, 57-44.
Stevie Elam, Adrian
For the second consecutive week, senior Stevie Elam had a notable performance despite Adrian falling to Brooklyn Columbia Central, 73-60. Elam finished with 31 points as he eclipsed 2,000+ career points and moved past Magic Johnson on the MHSAA career scoring list.
Landon Kulawiak, Buckley
Senior guard Landin Kulawiak had a career night for Buckley as they defeated Kingsley, 65-34. Kulawiak finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, and five steals as he eclipsed 2,000 career points. He’s the 49th player in MHSAA history to score over 2,000 points.
Carlos Medlock Jr., Wayne Memorial
Junior guard Carlos Medlock Jr. finished with 42 points as he set Wayne Memorial’s all-time scoring record (1,403 points) in its 85-58 win over Livonia Stevenson.
Averie Zinn, Genesee
Junior guard Averie Zinn continued to display her talents despite Genesee’s 68-57 loss to Brown City. Zinn finished with 39 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block.
Rennie Huff, Jackson Christian
Junior guard/forward Rennie Huff was putting the ball in the basket in Jackson Christian’s dominant 72-27 win over Tekonsha. Huff finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Lillie Johnson, Gladstone
Junior Lillie Johnson had a dominant performance to lead Gladstone to a big win against Kingsford, 63-18. Johnson notched a double-double as she finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds while adding two assists and two steals.
Harlem Simpson, Groves
Sophomore guard Harlem Simpson finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and two steals despite Groves’ 73-55 loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.
Ellie Drummond, Ashley
Sophomore guard/forward Ellie Drummond had a good performance to lead Ashley to a 49-27 win against Owendale Gagetown.
Rusty Boyle, Midland
Freshman forward Rusty Boyle was stellar on the ice in Midland’s regional quarterfinal win over Mid-Michigan, 12-0. Boyle finished with five goals while adding four assists.
Jacob Rousseau, Genesee
Senior forward Jacob Rousseau scored four goals and assisted on four more to lead Genesee to a 10-2 regional semifinal win against North Oakland.
Donovan Durbin, Trenton
Junior forward Donovan Durbin was responsible for eight of Trenton’s nine goals as they defeated Lenawee United, 9-1, in the regional semifinals. Durbin finished the match with a hat trick as he scored three goals while adding five assists.
Dominic Chaput, Salem
Senior forward Dominic Chaput notched a hat trick as he scored three goals along with three assists as Salem knocked off M-1 Griffins United in the regional semifinal, 9-1.
Aydan Miles, Negaunee
Senior forward Aydan Miles continued to shine as he notched a hat trick scoring three goals and adding two assists in Negaunee’s regional quarterfinal win over Manistique.
