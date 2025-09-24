Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Football Player of the Week? -Sept. 24, 2025
With another week of the high school football season completed in Southwest Florida, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding individual performances from last week's action.
These athletes are leaders on their respective teams, and they go above and beyond on a weekly basis as they look to lead their schools to glory.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Southwest Florida high school football player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations:
Jermaine Skinner Jr, Cape Coral
In the 34-21 win over Estero, Skinner put together his best game of the season. He rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
Tavaris Graves, Cape Coral
Graves has been terrorizing opposing offenses all season long, and that was the case last week. He finished with five total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
Christian Weber, North Fort Myers
Weber was a force on the ground in the 55-46 win over Lemon Bay. In his best game of the season, he rushed for 214 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries.
Brody Root, Ida Baker
Root put together another 250-yard plus performance in back-to-back weeks. In the 55-22 win over DeSoto County, he was 15/24 for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 11 times for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Nikolas Korf, Ida Baker
Korf put together another 100-yard performance in the win last week. He carried the ball 18 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Korf averaged nearly 9 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for 36 yards.
Brandon Seabrook, Dunbar
In the 60-0 win over East Lee County, Seabrook passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 25 yards per completion, and his longest pass completion went for 65 yards.
Macrae Thompson, Bishop Verot
In the dominant 39-6 win over Homestead, Thompson carried the ball 11 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns with an averaged of 13.7 yards per rush.
Nolan McKinnon, Cypress Lake
McKinnon had his best game of the season last week in the 14-8 win over Riverdale. He hauled in three passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Sebastian Corportan, Bonita Springs
In the hard-fought 19-12 win over Palmetto Ridge, Corportan finished with four solo tackles, six total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Javien Altine, Gulf Coast
In the 42-14 win over Aubrey Rogers, Altine rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns. It was his third 100-yard performance of the season.
Gio Marenco, Gulf Coast
Along with Altine, Marenco rushed for over 100 yards in last week's win. He carried the ball 11 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Peyton Frontino, Neumann
In the 31-13 win over Orlando Christian Prep, Frontino was 15/26 for 259 yards and one touchdown. He also scampered in for one rushing touchdown.
Louvens Bazile, Neumann
In last week's game, Bazile rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns with a long of 19 yards in the win.
Alijah Molina, Naples
In the 47-0 thrashing of Golden Gate, Molina was 7/8 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice for 44 yards.
James Lachance, Naples
Lachance showcased his big play ability in last week's win. He finished the game with three receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Zephaniah Diamond, Lely
In the 28-14 loss to Booker, Diamond still found success on offense. He finished the game with five receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball once for a 15-yard gain.
