West Bloomfield high school 2025 football schedule

See who the Lakers face in the 2025 Michigan high school football season

West Bloomfield receiver Karem Flowers runs the ball against Birmingham Groves during second-half action at Birmingham Groves on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
West Bloomfield receiver Karem Flowers runs the ball against Birmingham Groves during second-half action at Birmingham Groves on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 West Bloomfield schedule is available, and once again it is full of tough opponents. 

The Lakers will begin conference play on September 11 against Rochester Adams. The Lakers’ homecoming game is on October 9 against Clarkston

Last season, the Lakers had their first losing season since 2012 with a 5-6 record, so they’ll be hoping to return to an above .500 record in 2025. 

Here is the full schedule. 

2025 West Bloomfield football schedule

August 27

Vs. Dearborn Fordson

September 4

Vs. Southfield A&T

September 11

Vs. Rochester Adams

September 18

At Lake Orion

September 25

Vs. Groves

October 2

At Oxford

October 9 

Vs. Clarkston (Homecoming)

October 16 

At Bloomfield Hills

October 23 

Vs. Roseville

Published
