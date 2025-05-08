West Bloomfield high school 2025 football schedule
See who the Lakers face in the 2025 Michigan high school football season
The 2025 West Bloomfield schedule is available, and once again it is full of tough opponents.
The Lakers will begin conference play on September 11 against Rochester Adams. The Lakers’ homecoming game is on October 9 against Clarkston.
Last season, the Lakers had their first losing season since 2012 with a 5-6 record, so they’ll be hoping to return to an above .500 record in 2025.
Here is the full schedule.
2025 West Bloomfield football schedule
August 27
Vs. Dearborn Fordson
September 4
Vs. Southfield A&T
September 11
Vs. Rochester Adams
September 18
At Lake Orion
September 25
Vs. Groves
October 2
At Oxford
October 9
Vs. Clarkston (Homecoming)
October 16
At Bloomfield Hills
October 23
Vs. Roseville
