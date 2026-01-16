High School

Why a Michigan 2027 Edge Rusher Is Suddenly on Everyone’s Recruiting Radar

After a dominant junior season anchoring one of the state’s top defenses, Farmington standout Myles Smith is seeing his recruitment surge with Power Four offers, and his rise may just be getting started

Farmington's Carter Kulinski, Jordan Fernandez and Myles Smith wrap up White Lake Lakeland's Sam Broome during the Division 2 football district semifinal on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top players in the state of Michigan's 2027 class is starting to heat up. Myles Smith has picked up a few big offers in the last week, and it is a reinforcement that he is one of the best edge rushers in the state.

The Farmington High School product has picked up offers from Nebraska, Pitt, and Vanderbilt in the last week.

Smith is an Elite Athlete

Myles Smith is rated a 4-star prospect by the 247Sports composite. He is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound edge rusher who can fit in multiple different schemes at the collegiate level. In 2025, he posted an insane stat line.

Smith racked up 85 Tackles, 14 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, 4.0 forced fumbles, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery. His athleticism isn't just limited to football, as he is a starting forward on Farmington's basketball team.

Farmington's Defense Was Great in 2025

The Farmington Falcons had a very good 2025 campaign. They went 7-2 in the regular season, which included a significant win over rival North Farmington 35-22. The Falcons lost to a very good Dearborn Fordson team 34-14 in round one of the playoffs.

A major reason for the team’s success in 2025 was Smith’s ability to anchor the defense. The Falcons allowed just 12.7 points per game, and scoring on them was a challenge all season long. Having one of the top defenses in the state is a huge advantage in high school football, and Smith is a big reason why. He can consistently get after the quarterback while also disrupting the run game, essentially shutting down an entire side of the field on his own.

Farmington Has State Title Aspirations in 2026

With a defense as good as Farmington's they have an opportunity to win a state title next fall. The Oakland Activities Association is always one of the toughest leagues in the state, though, with powerhouses like Clarkston and Groves always making a run.

One of the Hardest Workers in the State

In an interview with The D Zone, when Smith was asked about the increased pressure he faces, he said, "I try not to focus on it too much. I keep my head down, keep working. People are gonna figure out who I am, and if they don't, they don't."

