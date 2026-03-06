ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No. 1 Hibbing-Chisholm Bluejackets (25-2-2) play the No. 4 Mahtomedi Zephyrs (18-9-2) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey Class 1A semifinal on Friday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The Bluejackets defeated No. 8 Dodge County 4-1 in the quarterfinal thanks to three goals in the second period. Hibbing-Chisholm lost in the 2025 semifinals 7-5 to eventual champion East Grand Forks. The Bluejackets are hoping to make their first state title game since they were runners-up in 1994.

Mahtomedi defeated No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Senior goalie Jackson Chesak saved 35 shots, and Will Seevers and Brayden Fuerst scored the goals.

The Zephyrs won the Class 1A title in 2020 and 2023.

Hibbing vs. Mahtomedi: Live Score Updates in Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Class 1A Semifinal

Updates will be here when the game begins.

