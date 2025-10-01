22-Year-Old Found on Minnesota High School Football Team
A Minnesota high school is facing scrutiny after a 22-year-old enrolled and joined the high school football team.
White Bear Lake High School discovered that Kelvin Luebke, a 22-year-old man, had used fraudulent documents to enroll as a senior.
According to a report by Alpha News, White Bear Lake principal Russ Reez and the school district “promptly started an investigation” after receiving multiple reports that an individual over the age of 21 had enrolled.
“Upon our initial investigation, we have determined that while enrolling this individual we followed our enrollment process, which is as rigorous as state law allows,” Reez said. “The individual appears to have provided fraudulent documentation and a false identity to enroll.”
Minnesota High School Troubled by Student Joining Football Program
Reetz is currently in custody over the ordeal, being held on theft and lewdness charges.
“Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of all students is our top priority,” Reetz said. “I am grateful to the staff members, families and students who saw something and decided to report it. These reports led to our investigation.
“We take all concerns seriously, and appropriate steps are taken any time there is a potential threat to student safety.”
White Bear Lake is currently 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference, coming off a 32-3 loss to Forest Lake. They are scheduled to face Stillwater on the road this Friday night before concluding the season with Woodbury and Mounds View.