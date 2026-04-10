22-Year-Old Who Joined Minnesota High School Football Team Charged

This past fall, a Minnesota high school football team made headlines when it was reported that a 22-year-old had joined the program.

Kelvin Luebke, who claimed to be a 17-year-old , took part in a handful of practices with the White Bear Lake Area High School, attending school for nearly 20 days during that time.

Now, he is facing several charges, including forgery, according to a report by CBS News.

Man Accused Of Forgery To Enroll At Minnesota High School

White Bear Lake police are charging Luebke, who enrolled in the high school as “Kelvin Ciatte Perry, Jr.” and claimed he was 17 years old, with violating his probation from a 2023 conviction in Washington County for sending a nude photo of himself to a 15-year-old girl.

His father said he was adopted from Liberia in 2009 and homeschooled before attending Forest Lake High School. After being expelled for behavioral issues, Luebke moved out. He claimed that he had two birth certificates, with family members telling him he was 18 despite his U.S. date of birth being listed as May 30, 2003.

Kelvin Luebke Faces Forgery Charges, Other Legal Issues

Luebke faces two counts of aggravated forgery and one count of forgery. In a report by MPRNews.org , he also faces other legal issues.

Multiple teen girls have reported concerns about Luebke, and at least two parents have filed restraining orders against him on behalf of their 17-year-old daughters. Police are investigating his contact with a number of minors.

An investigation was conducted after reports came in that a 22-year-old man had joined the White Bear Lake football team and was attending school. White Bear Lake finished this past season 2-7 overall, including seven consecutive losses to end the year.