2-Time State Champ Football Coach Takes Over Program at Edmond Santa Fe

A two-time state champion football coach in Oklahoma who has been with the same program for more than a decade is on the move.

New coach for the Wolves

The Edmond Santa Fe football team announced on social media Tuesday evening that Darwin Franklin is the Wolves’ new head football coach.

Franklin replaces Kyle White, who stepped down to become Santa Fe’s athletic director.

“The biggest motivation to take it probably was it was a challenge and I felt really uncomfortable and extremely nervous,” Franklin said via The Oklahoman. “Sometimes, if you’re too happy or excited about something, maybe you shouldn’t be really doing that. You might feel like you deserve it or you’re ready or whatever. But the fact that I was really nervous about it, really uneasy to the gut and not sure, it gave a lot of validity.”

Darwin’s success at Millwood

Franklin was head coach at Millwood from 2013 to 2025. In that span, the Falcons compiled a 127-32 record, captured two OSSAA Class 2A state titles in 2016 and 2017 and finished as a state runner-up four times.

Three of those state finalist appearances were from 2022 to 2024.

“(Coach Franklin) brings in a ton of experience,” the social media post stated. “His leadership, vision and commitment to excellence makes us excited for the future of Santa Fe Football.”

Darwin’s final season with the Falcons

In Darwin’s final season at Millwood, the Falcons went 4-5 and missed the Class 2A-I playoffs.

“After 13 remarkable years, we announce the departure of Head Football Coach Darwin Franklin, a proud Millwood High School Class of 1995 graduate,” Millwood Athletics stated in a Facebook post. “Coach Franklin has chosen to transition his career to another school district. His legacy is one of a program centered on discipline, character development, academic achievement and competitive success. His invaluable contributions have had a lasting impact on hundreds of student-athletes. We are profoundly grateful for his service and wish him great success in his next endeavor.”

New era at Edmond Santa Fe

White was at the helm of Santa Fe’s program from 2015 to 2025. The Wolves have a combined record of 61-60 in that time, including a Class 6A-I state championship game appearance in 2020.

Franklin takes over a Wolves’ squad that went 1-9 in each of the last two seasons. The veteran coach said he was encouraged by his life group, circle and family to take the role.

“It was unanimously everybody saying, ‘Hey, this is something you should go after. Pursue it. Just see what happens,’” Franklin said via The Oklahoman. “And they saw some things in me that disturbed them and they brought it to my attention in order to kind of say, ‘Hey, we want you to step out and try this and just see what happens.’”

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