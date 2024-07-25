5 Minnesota high school football games to watch in 2024
We are just about one month out from the start of the 2024 Minnesota high school football season and it is time to start talking about which matchups stand out on the regular season slate.
Whether it's a showdown between champions in different classifications, another chapter between two heated rivals, or a state title rematch, a few games always catch your eye when looking ahead to the upcoming season.
You can pick out your own must-see games with schedules for all teams in every MSHSL classification on SBLive Minnesota, but here is a look at five games that get us excited for the 2024 Minnesota high school football season.
5 games to watch in the 2024 Minnesota high school football season
1. St. Thomas Academy at Andover - August 29
The season starts with a bang when Andover hosts St. Thomas Academy in Week 1.
Andover lost by eight points in the 2023 Class 5A state semifinals, but if the Huskies had won that game they would have advanced to play the Cadets in the state championship.
This could be an early season preview of two teams that expect to make another deep run in the playoffs this year.
2. Eden Prairie at Edina - September 6
The 2024 season continues with another great matchup in Week 2 as Edina and Eden Prairie face off.
Edina was one point away from winning the Class 6A state championship last season, which was one week after the Hornets upset Eden Prairie in the state semifinals.
The Eagles were ranked No. 1 in the Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings before that loss and they'll be looking to prove the belong back on top with a statement win in this rematch.
3. Lakeville North at Lakeville South - September 13
The annual battle of Lakeville is slated for Week 3 and if it's anything like last season's meeting, this could end up being a game of the year candidate.
Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North 24-21 in that matchup, and the two teams went on to finish the season ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the final rankings.
4. Chanhassen at Mankato West - September 27
Chanhassen won the Class 5A state title by three points last season, but Storm's two regular season matchups against Mankato West were about as exciting as that state championship matchup.
The two teams played a pair of extraordinary games in 2023, but both ended in heartbreak for West, as the Scarlets lost both contests by a combined eight points.
You don't have to look too far back to see the last time they were on top though. Mankato West won this matchup the lone time these two met in 2022.
5. Centennial at Rosemount - October 17
Centennial was crowned the best team in the state after winning the Class 6A state title last year, and the Cougars had to go through Rosemount in the quarterfinals to get there.
The Irish will definitely be looking for some vengeance in front of their home fans for this regular season finale.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports