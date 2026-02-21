Centennial vs. Hill-Murray: Live Score Updates from Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Class 2A Championship (2/21)
Get in-game updates throughout the 2026 MSHSL Class 2A championship between the Cougars and the Pioneers
ST. PAUL -- The No. 1 Hill-Murray Pioneers (25-3-1) play the No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park Cougars (26-3-1) in the 2026 MSHSL Class 2A girls hockey championship on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Pioneers defeated the Cougars 4-3 on January 31.
Hill-Murray is looking to win back-to-back championships and fourth in program history. Centennial/Spring Lake Park is going for its first championship.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
