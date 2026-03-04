ST. PAUL, Minn. - The No. 2 Delano Tigers (22-4-2) play the No. 7 Mankato West Scarlets (19-7-2) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A quarterfinal at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The Tigers enter the state tournament after they outscored opponents 19-5 in the Section 2A playoffs. They are powered by senior duo Brady Kangas and Daniel Halonen, who have 76 and 70 points this season, respectively.

Mankato West is making its first state tournament appearance since 2016 after the Scarlets won the Section 3A playoffs. They are led by a defense that is keeping opponents to 2.07 goals per game.

Delano vs. Mankato West: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Quarterfinal

