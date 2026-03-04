The No. 1 Hibbing/Chisholm/VCA Bluejackets (24-2-2) play the No. 8 Dodge County Wildcats (19-8-1) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A quarterfinal on Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Hibbing has been atop the Class 1A rankings for much of the 2025-26 season. The Bluejackets survived an upset bid in the Section 7A final by Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. They scored in overtime to win 3-2 and reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Bluejackets are once again the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A tournament, but in 2025, they lost to East Grand Forks in the semifinal.

Senior forward Tate Swanson leads the team in points with 68 (27G, 41A). He is a finalist for the 2026 Mr. Hockey Award.

Dodge County is the winner of Section 1A after it defeated Northfield 4-2. The Wildcats only state tournament appearance was in 2021, and they were the Class 1A runner-up.

Hibbing vs. Dodge County: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Quarterfinal

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

