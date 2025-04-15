Former Minnesota high school star Paige Bueckers taken No. 1 overall in 2025 WNBA Draft
Coming just days removed from her stellar performance in the Women's NCAA national championship victory over South Carolina, Paige 'Paige Buckets' Bueckers added another accolade under her belt.
Being taken No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.
The former Hopkins High School (Minnesota) product had her name called to the podium first on Monday evening at the 2025 WNBA Draft, selected by the Dallas Wings.
Bueckers is coming off a historic championship run as she leaves the Huskies' with the highest scoring average (19.8 points per game) and most points (477) for her career when it came to playing in the big tournament.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Bueckers is the lone player in NCAA Tournament history to record four 25-plus point games within the Elite Eight.
As a former star hooper out of the Gopher State, Bueckers finished the 2024-2025 season averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
During her time with Vikings back in Hopkins, Minnesota, Bueckers ended as the school's all-time leader in points with 2,877 and also in assists (795), steals (574).
