The No. 4 Rosemount Irish (23-4-1) play the No. 5 Grand Rapids Thunderhawks (15-12-1) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., or 30 minutes after the Minnetonka vs. Gentry Academy game.

The Irish and the Thunderhawks played on December 12, and the Irish won 6-0.

Rosemount won a very competitive Section 3AA tournament with a 3-2 win over St. Thomas Academy. This is the second state tournament appearance for the Irish. They were in the state tournament in 1992. Connor Schubert is Rosemount's points leader with 41 (19G, 22A).

Grand Rapids is making its 18th trip to state, and they are hoping for their fifth state title. The Thunderhawks made the tournament in 2024, and they last won in 2017.

Senior Seth Carlson leads the Thunderhawks with 43 points (20G, 23A).

Grand Rapids vs. Rosemount: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Quarterfinal

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

