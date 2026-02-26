Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section Championship Scores - February 26
See who advances to the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament on Thursday night
The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournaments conclude this week, and Thursday night features nine championship games.
This page will be updated with final scores.
Section 2AA Championship
No. 1 Minnetonka vs. No. 3 Chanhassen
Section 2A Championship
No. 1 Delano vs. No. 2 Blake
Section 3A Championship
No. 1 Luverne vs. No. 2 Mankato West
Section 4A Championship
No. 1 Mahtomedi vs. No. 2 Chisago Lakes
Section 6A Championship
No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 2 Northern Lakes
Section 8A Championship
No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 3 Detroit Lakes
Section 1AA Championship
No. 1 Farmington vs. No. 2 Lakeville South
Section 5AA Championship
No. 5 Andover vs. No. 3 Centennial
Section 7AA Championship
No. 1 Grand Rapids vs. No. 2 Rock Ridge
