High School

Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section Championship Scores - February 26

See who advances to the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament on Thursday night

Jack Butler

Mahtomedi plays Chisago Lakes in the Section 4A championship game at Aldrich Arena.
Mahtomedi plays Chisago Lakes in the Section 4A championship game at Aldrich Arena. / Jon Namyst

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournaments conclude this week, and Thursday night features nine championship games.

This page will be updated with final scores.

Section 2AA Championship

No. 1 Minnetonka vs. No. 3 Chanhassen

Section 2A Championship

No. 1 Delano vs. No. 2 Blake

Section 3A Championship

No. 1 Luverne vs. No. 2 Mankato West

Section 4A Championship

No. 1 Mahtomedi vs. No. 2 Chisago Lakes

Section 6A Championship

No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 2 Northern Lakes

Section 8A Championship

No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 3 Detroit Lakes

Section 1AA Championship

No. 1 Farmington vs. No. 2 Lakeville South

Section 5AA Championship

No. 5 Andover vs. No. 3 Centennial

Section 7AA Championship

No. 1 Grand Rapids vs. No. 2 Rock Ridge

