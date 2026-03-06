ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 1 Minnetonka Skippers (25-2-2) play the No. 4 Rosemount Irish (24-4-1) in the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A semifinal on Friday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The Skippers dominated No. 8 Gentry Academy 5-0 in the quarterfinal on Thursday, and the Irish scrapped to a 3-2 win against No. 5 Grand Rapids in overtime.

Minnetonka is looking to advance to its fourth state championship game in program history. Rosemount is looking to move on to its second, but the last one was in 1992.

Minnetonka vs. Rosemount: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Semifinal

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage