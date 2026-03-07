ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 1 Hibbing-Chisholm Bluejackets (26-2-2) play the No. 3 Warroad Warriors (24-5-1) in the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A championship on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

The Bluejackets defeated Mahtomedi 4-2 in the semifinal to reach their first title game since 1994. They last won a championship in 1973.

Senior forward Tate Swanson leads the Bluejackets with 71 points (28G, 43A) this season. Sophomore defenseman Whitaker Rewertz leads the team with two goals and two assists in the state tournament so far.

Warroad is in its 13th state championship game, but the Warriors have lost in their previous three appearances. They last won a championship in 2005.

Junior forward Gavin Andersen leads the Warriors in points this season (69) and points in the tournament (6).

Hibbing vs. Warroad: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Class 1A Championship

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage