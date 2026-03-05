ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 3 Warroad Warriors (22-5-1) play the No. 6 Northern Lakes Lightning (17-10-1) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey Class 1A quarterfinal on Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Delano vs. Mankato West game.

Warroad dominated Section 3A to reach its 26th state tournament. Warriors freshman defender Ayven Hontvet is a standout for the Warriors. He is third on the team in points.

Northern Lakes makes it third state tournament appearance after the Lighting defeated the top seed in Section 6A, Sartell, 3-2(OT). Goalie Sam Suja leads the Lightning. He has a 2.45 goals against average and a .917 goals against average.

Northern Lakes vs. Warroad: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Quarterfinals

