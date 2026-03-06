ST. PAUL, Minn. - The No. 2 Delano Tigers (23-4-2) play the No. 3 Warroad Warriors (23-5-1) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A semifinal on Friday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Delano defeated No. 7 Mankato West 6-2 in the quarterfinal. The Tigers and Scarlets were tied after two periods, but the Tigers controlled the third period and scored four goals to advance.

The Warriors handled No. 6 Northern Lakes 5-0 in the quarterfinal. They last made the championship game in 2023.

Warroad vs. Delano: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Class 1A Semifinal

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage