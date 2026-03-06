High School

Warroad vs. Delano: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Class 1A Semifinal

Get real-time game updates of the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey semifinal between the Warriors and the Tigers
Jack Butler
Grand Casino Arena hosts the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament
Grand Casino Arena hosts the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament | Jack Butler

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The No. 2 Delano Tigers (23-4-2) play the No. 3 Warroad Warriors (23-5-1) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A semifinal on Friday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Delano defeated No. 7 Mankato West 6-2 in the quarterfinal. The Tigers and Scarlets were tied after two periods, but the Tigers controlled the third period and scored four goals to advance.

The Warriors handled No. 6 Northern Lakes 5-0 in the quarterfinal. They last made the championship game in 2023.

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI.

