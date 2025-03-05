How to watch, stream the 2025 Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament
One of the best high school state tournaments in the nation begins on Wednesday, March 5. The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) boys hockey state tournament will start at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Class 1A quarterfinal is on Wednesday, and the Class 2A quarterfinals are on Thursday. The semifinals for both classifications are on Friday, and the championships are on Saturday.
High School on SI has coverage throughout the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament.
You can watch and stream the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) boys hockey state tournament on 45.tv and prep45.com.
You can also follow each game with live score updates from High School on SI.
Playoff Pick 'EM
You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Minnesota high school boys hockey playoffs.
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
