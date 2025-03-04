Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament: Top players to watch
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament is full of the top talent that Minnesota hockey has to offer. The 16 teams in the tournament all have playmakers, and High School on SI has highlighted some of the top talent throughout the tournament.
Here are some of the top players to watch this week.
Mason Kraft, Moorhead
The leader in the clubhouse for the Mr. Hockey award, Kraft has led the way for a Moorhead team that earned the top spot in the Class 2A bracket. The Minnesota State commit has 37 goals and 47 assists while playing one the state's toughest schedules.
John Hirschfeld, St. Cloud Cathedral
Hirschfeld has been virtually unstoppable since becoming fully healthy midway through the season. The Vermont commit racked up 14 points in the Crusaders' three section games, bringing his total up to 76 total points on the season.
Cooper Simpson, Shakopee
Probably the best pure goal scorer on the list, Simpson helped bring home the Sabers first ever section championship since moving to Class 2A. He's had at least two points in 13 of the last 14 games, with a total of 77 points on the season.
Nolen Geerdes, Rogers
One of two defensemen to make the Mr. Hockey list, Geerdes leads the way for an extremely talented backend that Rogers possesses. The Western Michigan commit has 10 goals and 35 assists through 28 games.
Mason Jenson, Rogers
Jenson has been the main goal scorer on one of the best lines in the state. The Ohio State commits racked up 42 goals and 43 assists to help Rogers capture its first section championship in school history.
Ben Geiger, Northfield
Buy your stock now. Only a sophomore, Northfield’s Ben Geiger, a defenseman, scored 20 goals and 35 assists in 27 games for the Raiders. Geiger and fellow Northfield star Will Cashin could very well propel them into a Friday game at the Xcel Energy Center.
Cole Swanson, Hibbing/Chisholm
Rewertz may get the shine for scoring the game winning goal against Cloquet in the section championship, but it was Swanson's pass that really should get most of the credit. As a freshman, Swanson has Hibbing back at the state tournament for the first time since 2011. He tallied 18 goals and 38 assists so far through 25 games.
Drew Paulbeck Northern Lakes
It's no secret who steers the ship for the Lightning, as forward Drew Paulbeck has almost twice as many points as his closest teammate. The senior has 38 goals and 23 assists, including two goals in their 4-3 section final victory over Alexandria.
Brody Dustin, Stillwater
It's pick your poison with the Ponies' top line, but Dustin seems to be the one who comes up the most when his team needs him. He's the leading points-getter with 28 goals and 24 assists.
Cash Cruitt, Andover
There's an argument to be made that Cruitt is the most valuable player to his team than anyone else in the state. The senior netminer has 2.14 GAA and five total shutouts in his 28 games of work.
Jackson Knight, Orono
A potential 2026 Mr. A Hockey candidate if he stays with the Spartans. Knight has 33 goals and 29 assists so far this season. It sets up an interesting matchup between his offense and Northfields tough backend in the first-round.
Chase Bjorgaard, Edina
If anyone remembers St. Cloud Cathedral goaltender Nick Hanson from last year's tournament, there are strong parallels to him and Bjorgaard. The junior is 9-0-1 in the games he's played this season with a 1.58 GAA and two shutouts.
Cody Niesen, St. Thomas Academy
There's many Cadets we could highlight on this list, but Niesen gets the nod after a strong section final against Cretin-Derham Hall where he stopped 38 of 42 shots he saw. The Brimsek snub has a 1.45 GAA and nine shutouts this season for STA.
Mason West, Edina
The dual sports athlete has done a little bit of everything this year for the Hornets. The junior has 23 goals and 21 assists so far through 28 games for Edina.
Brooks Cullen, Moorhead
Zimmerman and Kraft get much of the shine, but Cullen has quietly put together a solid season for Moorhead. The Michigan State commit has 20 goals and 22 assists, including a hat-trick in the section finals against Bemidji.
Maddux Domagala, Luverne
The junior has 34 goals and 39 assists through 28 games for the Cardinals. If he and line-mate Landyn Lais can get things going, they could give Hibbing/Chisholm some problems in the one versus eight game.
