How to watch the 2024 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball state championships
The 2024 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball state championships begin on Friday, June 21. All four classifications will conclude their state tournaments after a rain delay moved the date from June 17.
All games will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Stream all the games via NSPN.
You can also get live updates from SBLive here.
Minnesota high school baseball state championship schedule:
Friday, June 21
Class 1A: No. 2 Parkers Prairie vs. No. 4 Springfield — 11 a.m.
Class 2A: No. 2 Rockford vs. No. 4 Foley — a minimum of 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1
Class 3A: No. 3 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Totino-Grace — 11 a.m.
Class 4A: No. 3 East Ridge vs. No. 5 Mounds View — a minimum of 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1
- Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X