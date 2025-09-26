Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 170 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, September 26, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Maple Grove going to No. 6 Moorhead and No. 3 Eden Prairie going to No. 2 Minnetonka, both Friday night.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football rolls into week five.
MSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 18 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAAA classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 23 Osseo going to No. 8 Shakopee and No. 7 Rosemount going to No. 22 Farmington. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 25 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 25 Mankato East going to No. 17 Chanhassen. You can follow every game on ourMSHSL Class AAAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 29 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 19 Kasson-Mantorville, No. 15 Marshall, and No. 12 Byron all being in action. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 41 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Friday, September 26 You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 38 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 39 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL 9 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 34 games scheduled in the MSHL 9 man classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
