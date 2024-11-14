High School

How to watch the Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football state tournament semifinals

See where to stream the action from the 2024 MSHSL semifinals

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Mankato West fans cheer on their football team in 2022 at the MSHSL semifinal
Mankato West fans cheer on their football team in 2022 at the MSHSL semifinal / Jeff Lawler, SBLive Sports

The 2024 Minnesota high school football semifinals are here, and they will take place on Thursday, November 14 to Saturday, Noovember 16.

High School on SI will have scores, schedules and coverage throughout the 2024 MSHSL football playoffs.

How to watch the 2024 MSHSL football state tournament semifinals

You can watch every 2024 MSHSL semifinal game with a subscription to NSPN.tv.

You can also stay on High School on SI's Minnesota football page to find live score updates of games throughout the semifinals.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Minnesota