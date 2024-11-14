How to watch the Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football state tournament semifinals
See where to stream the action from the 2024 MSHSL semifinals
The 2024 Minnesota high school football semifinals are here, and they will take place on Thursday, November 14 to Saturday, Noovember 16.
High School on SI will have scores, schedules and coverage throughout the 2024 MSHSL football playoffs.
How to watch the 2024 MSHSL football state tournament semifinals
You can watch every 2024 MSHSL semifinal game with a subscription to NSPN.tv.
You can also stay on High School on SI's Minnesota football page to find live score updates of games throughout the semifinals.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
