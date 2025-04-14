High School

John Oxton retires as Lakeville North (Minnesota) head boys basketball coach

Oxton finished his 33rd season as the head coach at Lakeville North High School and 41st overall, leading the Panthers to their lone state championship in program history back in 2014.

Ross Van De Griek

John Oxton has stepped down after 33 seasons at Lakeville North.
John Oxton has stepped down after 33 seasons at Lakeville North. / Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

Lakeville North (Minnesota) head boys basketball coach John Oxton announced he is retiring after 33 seasons with the program, according to Joel Rippel of the Minnesota Star-Tribune.

Oxton had been the head coach of Lakeville North since 1989 where he and his wife, Julene moved from Wilsall, Montana.

Oxton released a statement on social media. "After 41 incredible years, it's time for me to hang up my whistle and step away from the sidelines. It has been a great run, but it's time. I take with me the great memories and most importantly, the relationships I have formed over the years.

My family is the reason I was able to sustain my coaching career for decades of doing what I love. Their unwavering support has allowed me to dedicate so much time to this career. My wife, Julene has been by my side since I first took this coaching job in Wilsall, Montana back in 1984. My amazing three children (Darren, Megan, and Joel) straddled calling dad "coach", which wasn't always easy. Coaching all three of them created so many great memories. I couldn't ask for a better family to share this coaching journey with."

My trusted partners in building this program have been all my assistant coaches. Their expertise, dedication, and hard work were instrumental in the success of Panther basketball. We've laughed together, cried together, and celebrated together. You all have served as my mentors and teammates through it all. I'm most grateful for the friendships formed, which will last a lifetime.

Oxton is just one of six boys' basketball coaches in Minnesota High School Basketball history to reach 700 career coaching wins, finishing with 706 wins for his illustrious coaching career.

The Panthers finished the 2024-2025 season with an 18-11 record where they reached the Class 4A, Section 1 Championship game before losing to John Marshall last month.

Lakeville North made eight consecutive state appearances from 2012 to 2019 where they won the state championship back in 2014 and finished runner-up in 2012, 2016, and 2019.

