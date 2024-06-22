Live score updates: East Ridge vs. Mounds View in the Minnesota high school baseball Class 4A state championship
MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 3 East Ridge Raptors (20-6) play the No. 5 Mounds View Mustangs (20-8) in the 2024 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball Class 4A state championships on Saturday at Target Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at minimum 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class 3A game.
This page will be updated after every half-inning. Refresh the page for the latest updates.
FINAL: East Ridge 3, Mounds View 2
LIVE UPDATES
BOTTOM 7TH INNING
East Ridge wins on a walk-off wild pitch. Benjamin Rudser drew a walk and Caden Stern pinch ran for him. Stern stole second but advanced to third on a passed ball. He then advanced home on a wild pitch to win the game.
TOP 7TH INNING
Mounds View got a runner to second base, but he tried to tag up after a fly ball and he was thrown out on his way to third. Game is tied at two entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
BOTTOM 6TH INNING
East Ridge ties the game at two with a sacrifice fly from Bennett Skinner to score Adrian Thompson.
Mounds View replaces starting pitcher Tyler Guerin with sophomore Andrew Gette to start the inning. Guerin finishes with five innings pitched, three strikeouts, four walks, three hits and one earned run.
TOP 6TH INNING
East Ridge gets through the inning without allowing a runner on base.
BOTTOM 5TH INNING
East Ridge can't get a runner on base in the inning.
TOP 5TH INNING
Arlich retires the side for East Ridge.
BOTTOM 4TH INNING
Guerin retires the side for Mounds View.
Tyler Guerin remains as pitcher for Mounds View after the delay.
TOP 4TH INNING
No runs for Mounds View in the fourth.
Max Arlich remains at pitcher for East Ridge. We're underway again.
Game to resume at 4:20 p.m.
The grounds crew is getting the tarp off the field — 3:50 p.m.
UMPIRE CALLS FOR RAIN DELAY — 2:15 P.M.
BOTTOM 3RD INNING
East Ridge gets a runner to third, Will Preimesberger, but he gets caught in a run down and it tagged at home on a play at the plate for the final out.
TOP 3RD INNING
Arlich gets a quick three outs for East Ridge. Game remains at 2-1 Mounds View.
BOTTOM 2ND INNING
East Ridge gets a runner on first base but the Raptors can't advance him.
TOP 2ND INNING
East Ridge gets through the inning without allowing a baserunner.
BOTTOM 1ST INNING
After one inning, Mounds View leads 2-1.
East Ridge drives in a run with a sac fly from Luke Ryerse, Jack Blink scored on the tag-up from third base.
TOP 1ST INNING
End of 1st: Mounds View 2, East Ridge 0
Mounds View takes a 2-0 lead after the Mustangs drove in runs from third and second base. Isaac Beseman hit a grounder at the East Ridge second baseman who dove and knocked it down but could not corral it.
East View's Max Arlich throws the first pitch and we're underway. Tyler Guerin will pitch for Mounds View.
