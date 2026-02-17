Minneapolis Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 17, 2026
There are 100 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Tuesday, February 17. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Minneapolis High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 17, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Minnesota's top teams are as follows:
Breck vs Spectrum – 1:00 PM
St. Clair vs Minnesota Valley Lutheran – 1:00 PM
Robbinsdale Armstrong vs Andover – 1:00 PM
Pine River-Backus vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle – 4:30 PM
North Branch vs Monticello – 5:30 PM
Randolph vs Jordan – 5:30 PM
Brooklyn Center vs Fridley – 5:30 PM
Exploration High School vs Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf – 5:45 PM
Upsala vs Little Falls – 5:45 PM
Park Center vs Osseo – 6:00 PM
Robbinsdale Cooper vs St. Anthony Village – 6:00 PM
Clearbrook-Gonvick vs Red Lake – 6:00 PM
North vs Johnson – 6:30 PM
Hill-Murray vs St. Thomas Academy – 6:30 PM
Tartan vs Hastings – 6:30 PM
Rosemount vs Prior Lake – 7:00 PM
Minneapolis Southwest vs Roosevelt – 7:00 PM
Simley vs South St. Paul – 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Academy vs Washburn – 7:00 PM
White Bear Lake vs Roseville – 7:00 PM
Mounds View vs Woodbury – 7:00 PM
Two Rivers vs Mahtomedi – 7:00 PM
Maple Grove vs St. Michael-Albertville – 7:00 PM
Eastview vs Lakeville South – 7:00 PM
Delano vs Princeton – 7:00 PM
De La Salle vs Kennedy – 7:00 PM
St. Francis vs Chisago Lakes Area – 7:00 PM
Rush City vs St. Cloud Cathedral – 7:00 PM
Royalton vs Sauk Centre – 7:00 PM
Nicollet vs New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva – 7:00 PM
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City vs New London-Spicer – 7:00 PM
Moose Lake/Willow River vs Pierz – 7:00 PM
Montevideo vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta – 7:00 PM
Paynesville vs Melrose – 7:00 PM
Marshall vs Hutchinson – 7:00 PM
Sibley East vs Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial – 7:00 PM
Milaca vs Braham – 7:00 PM
Community Christian vs Benson – 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs Waconia – 7:00 PM
Wayzata vs Hopkins – 7:00 PM
Forest Lake vs Stillwater – 7:00 PM
Lakeville North vs Farmington – 7:00 PM
Rogers vs Elk River – 7:00 PM
Eden Prairie vs Edina – 7:00 PM
East Ridge vs Park – 7:00 PM
Irondale vs Cretin-Derham Hall – 7:00 PM
Spring Lake Park vs Coon Rapids – 7:00 PM
Chaska vs St. Louis Park – 7:00 PM
Holy Family vs Hiawatha Collegiate – 7:00 PM
Schaeffer Academy vs Medford – 7:00 PM
Southland vs Blooming Prairie – 7:00 PM
Martin Luther/Truman vs Jackson County Central – 7:00 PM
Chanhassen vs Orono – 7:00 PM
Totino-Grace vs Champlin Park – 7:00 PM
Duluth East vs Centennial – 7:00 PM
Cambridge-Isanti vs Zimmerman – 7:00 PM
Burnsville vs Shakopee – 7:00 PM
Minnetonka vs Buffalo – 7:00 PM
Maple Lake vs Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa – 7:00 PM
Eagan vs Apple Valley – 7:00 PM
Glencoe-Silver Lake vs Watertown-Mayer – 7:00 PM
Litchfield vs Central – 7:00 PM
Pine Island vs Waseca – 7:00 PM
Dassel-Cokato vs Annandale – 7:00 PM
Holdingford vs Albany – 7:00 PM
Mille Lacs Co-op vs Aitkin – 7:00 PM
Academy of Holy Angels vs Richfield – 7:00 PM
Sartell-St. Stephen vs St. Cloud Tech – 7:15 PM
Willmar vs Brainerd – 7:15 PM
Detroit Lakes vs Rocori – 7:15 PM
Byron vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa – 7:15 PM
Worthington vs Redwood Valley – 7:15 PM
Osakis vs St. John's Prep – 7:15 PM
Lewiston-Altura vs Plainview-Elgin-Millville – 7:15 PM
Le Sueur-Henderson vs Maple River – 7:15 PM
Goodhue vs Stewartville – 7:15 PM
Lakeview vs Canby – 7:15 PM
Hancock vs Parkers Prairie – 7:15 PM
Becker vs Big Lake – 7:15 PM
Apollo vs Sauk Rapids-Rice – 7:15 PM
Pequot Lakes vs Bemidji – 7:15 PM
Wabasha-Kellogg vs St. Charles – 7:15 PM
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop vs Wabasso – 7:15 PM
Blue Earth Area vs Waterville-Elysian-Morristown – 7:15 PM
Fergus Falls vs Alexandria – 7:15 PM
Mankato West vs Owatonna – 7:30 PM
Wadena-Deer Creek vs Pillager – 7:30 PM
Pelican Rapids vs Park Rapids – 7:30 PM
Rockford vs Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted – 7:30 PM
Central Minnesota Christian vs Dawson-Boyd – 7:30 PM
MACCRAY vs Lac qui Parle Valley – 7:30 PM
Renville County West vs Minneota – 7:30 PM
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs MLA Comfrey – 7:30 PM
Mayer Lutheran vs Sleepy Eye – 7:30 PM
Yellow Medicine East vs Tracy-Milroy-Balaton – 7:30 PM
Mankato East vs Austin – 7:30 PM
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs Ortonville – 7:30 PM
Anoka vs Blaine – 8:00 PM
Springfield vs Windom – 8:00 PM
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs B O L D – 9:00 PM
