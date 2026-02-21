Minneapolis Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 20, 2026
There are 74 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Minneapolis High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 20, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Minnesota's top teams are as follows:
St. Croix Lutheran vs Saint Agnes – 1:00 PM
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Lourdes – 1:00 PM
Wadena-Deer Creek vs Menahga – 1:00 PM
Little Falls vs Detroit Lakes – 5:45 PM
John Marshall vs Pierz – 5:45 PM
Ogilvie vs Braham – 6:00 PM
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs Red Rock Central – 6:00 PM
Academy of Holy Angels vs Fridley – 6:00 PM
North vs Two Rivers – 6:30 PM
Mahtomedi vs Hill-Murray – 6:30 PM
Highland Park vs Johnson – 6:30 PM
Lakeville South vs Rosemount – 7:00 PM
Minnetonka vs Wayzata – 7:00 PM
St. Anthony Village vs Richfield – 7:00 PM
Waconia vs Orono – 7:00 PM
Stillwater vs Woodbury – 7:00 PM
North Branch vs Zimmerman – 7:00 PM
Shakopee vs Lakeville North – 7:00 PM
Como Park vs St. Paul Central – 7:00 PM
Kennedy vs Columbia Heights – 7:00 PM
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva vs Waterville-Elysian-Morristown – 7:00 PM
Maple River vs Sibley East – 7:00 PM
Rockford vs Litchfield – 7:00 PM
Mound-Westonka vs Jordan – 7:00 PM
Watertown-Mayer vs Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted – 7:00 PM
Holdingford vs Melrose – 7:00 PM
Hayfield vs Randolph – 7:00 PM
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Blooming Prairie – 7:00 PM
Irondale vs White Bear Lake – 7:00 PM
Hastings vs South St. Paul – 7:00 PM
Park vs Forest Lake – 7:00 PM
Farmington vs Eastview – 7:00 PM
Elk River vs Osseo – 7:00 PM
Hopkins vs Edina – 7:00 PM
Eden Prairie vs Maple Grove – 7:00 PM
Roseville vs East Ridge – 7:00 PM
Prior Lake vs Eagan – 7:00 PM
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Mounds View – 7:00 PM
Benilde-St. Margaret's vs Chaska – 7:00 PM
Mille Lacs Co-op vs Hinckley-Finlayson – 7:00 PM
Red Lake vs Nevis – 7:00 PM
St. Louis Park vs Chanhassen – 7:00 PM
Chisago Lakes Area vs Cambridge-Isanti – 7:00 PM
Buffalo vs St. Michael-Albertville – 7:00 PM
Princeton vs Becker – 7:00 PM
Medford vs Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] – 7:00 PM
Dassel-Cokato vs Eden Valley-Watkins – 7:00 PM
Kelliher/Northhome High School vs Walker-Hackensack-Akeley – 7:00 PM
New Ulm vs Central – 7:00 PM
Blake vs Breck – 7:00 PM
Sauk Centre vs B O L D – 7:00 PM
Glencoe-Silver Lake vs Annandale – 7:00 PM
Aitkin vs Rush City – 7:00 PM
Monticello vs Big Lake – 7:15 PM
Pine City vs Carlton – 7:15 PM
Montevideo vs West Central Area – 7:15 PM
Minnesota Valley Lutheran vs Le Sueur-Henderson – 7:15 PM
Deer River vs International Falls – 7:15 PM
Goodhue vs Pine Island – 7:15 PM
Madelia vs Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop – 7:15 PM
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs Parkers Prairie – 7:15 PM
Cass Lake-Bena vs Pine River-Backus – 7:15 PM
United South Central vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton – 7:15 PM
Bemidji vs Esko – 7:15 PM
Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs Wabasha-Kellogg – 7:15 PM
Red Wing vs Mankato East – 7:30 PM
Owatonna vs Mayo – 7:30 PM
Faribault vs John Marshall – 7:30 PM
Luverne vs Minneota – 7:30 PM
Park Rapids vs Hawley – 7:30 PM
Sebeka vs Pillager – 7:30 PM
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs Springfield – 7:30 PM
Lester Prairie vs Wabasso – 7:30 PM
Northfield vs Albert Lea – 7:30 PM
