Minneapolis Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 144 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area from Thursday, October 2 to Saturday, October 4, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 5 Lakeville South at No. 8 Edina as well as No. 10 Moorhead going to No. 3 Eden Prairie.
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Apple Valley at Burnsville, 6:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 139 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, October 3, with 20 ranked games on the slate. You can follow each game live on ourMinneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Como Park at St. Paul Central, 4:30 PM
Park Rapids at Warroad, 6:00 PM
North at Simley, 6:00 PM
Minneapolis Southwest at Camden/FAIR Downtown, 6:00 PM
Providence Academy at Hill-Murray, 6:00 PM
Hastings at St. Thomas Academy, 6:00 PM
Elk River at Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6:00 PM
De La Salle at Park Center, 6:00 PM
Zimmerman at Big Lake, 6:00 PM
Benilde-St. Margaret's at Columbia Heights, 6:00 PM
Academy of Holy Angels at Fridley, 6:00 PM
Blaine at Osseo, 6:00 PM
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Worthington at Waseca, 7:00 PM
St. Agnes at St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool, 7:00 PM
Spectrum at Avalon/Great River/Twin Cities Academy, 7:00 PM
Apollo at Pierz, 7:00 PM
Mora at Pine City, 7:00 PM
Sauk Centre at Minnewaska Area, 7:00 PM
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at Litchfield, 7:00 PM
Red Wing at Lake City, 7:00 PM
Plainview-Elgin-Millville at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:00 PM
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at New London-Spicer, 7:00 PM
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic at Watertown-Mayer, 7:00 PM
Hibbing at Pequot Lakes, 7:00 PM
Jordan at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7:00 PM
Milaca at Foley, 7:00 PM
Montevideo at Dassel-Cokato, 7:00 PM
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep at Breck, 7:00 PM
Belle Plaine at Fairmont/Martin Luther, 7:00 PM
Rockford at Annandale, 7:00 PM
Windom at Sibley East, 7:00 PM
Perham at Pillager, 7:00 PM
St. Cloud Cathedral at Paynesville, 7:00 PM
Royalton at Osakis, 7:00 PM
Luverne at Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Nicollet at Wabasso, 7:00 PM
Kimball at Redwood Valley, 7:00 PM
Medford at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:00 PM
Le Sueur-Henderson at Jackson County Central, 7:00 PM
Melrose at Holdingford, 7:00 PM
Frazee at Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:00 PM
Kingsland at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:00 PM
Southland at United South Central, 7:00 PM
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at West Central Area, 7:00 PM
Norwood-Young America at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:00 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 7:00 PM
Hinckley-Finlayson at International Falls, 7:00 PM
Moose Lake/Willow River at Crosby-Ironton, 7:00 PM
Cannon Falls at Goodhue, 7:00 PM
Caledonia at Randolph, 7:00 PM
St. Clair at Blue Earth Area, 7:00 PM
Blooming Prairie at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:00 PM
Staples-Motley at Barnesville, 7:00 PM
Maple River at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 7:00 PM
Rush City at Aitkin, 7:00 PM
Parkers Prairie at Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning), 7:00 PM
St. Peter at Albert Lea, 7:00 PM
Menahga at New York Mills, 7:00 PM
St. Cloud Tech at Willmar, 7:00 PM
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Lester Prairie, 7:00 PM
Winona at South St. Paul, 7:00 PM
Fillmore Central at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, 7:00 PM
Murray County Central at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 7:00 PM
Minneapolis North at Roosevelt, 7:00 PM
Cleveland at Mayer Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Richfield at St. Anthony Village, 7:00 PM
Lac qui Parle Valley at Minneota, 7:00 PM
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Cass Lake-Bena, 7:00 PM
Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran at Mayer Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Lakeview at Canby, 7:00 PM
New Ulm at Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center], 7:00 PM
Braham at Deer River, 7:00 PM
Orono at Marshall, 7:00 PM
Yellow Medicine East at Madelia, 7:00 PM
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Benson, 7:00 PM
MACCRAY at Dawson-Boyd, 7:00 PM
Pine River-Backus at Bagley, 7:00 PM
B O L D at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 7:00 PM
Red Lake at Ada-Borup/Norman County West, 7:00 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00 PM
Robbinsdale Cooper at Spring Lake Park, 7:00 PM
Owatonna at Northfield, 7:00 PM
Albany at Little Falls, 7:00 PM
Shakopee at Prior Lake, 7:00 PM
Mankato West at Two Rivers, 7:00 PM
Waconia at Mankato East, 7:00 PM
Mounds View at Woodbury, 7:00 PM
Tartan at Mahtomedi, 7:00 PM
Minnetonka at Wayzata, 7:00 PM
Jefferson at St. Louis Park, 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids at North Branch, 7:00 PM
Fergus Falls at Rocori, 7:00 PM
Stewartville at Faribault, 7:00 PM
Hutchinson at Detroit Lakes, 7:00 PM
Lakeville North at Rosemount, 7:00 PM
St. Michael-Albertville at Maple Grove, 7:00 PM
White Bear Lake at Stillwater, 7:00 PM
Delano at Mound-Westonka, 7:00 PM
Princeton at Chisago Lakes Area, 7:00 PM
St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake at Concordia Academy, 7:00 PM
Lakeville South at Edina, 7:00 PM
Moorhead at Eden Prairie, 7:00 PM
Chanhassen at Chaska, 7:00 PM
Century at New Prague, 7:00 PM
East Ridge at Forest Lake, 7:00 PM
St. Francis at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:00 PM
Becker at Totino-Grace, 7:00 PM
Farmington at Eagan, 7:00 PM
Pine Island at Austin, 7:00 PM
Coon Rapids at Park, 7:00 PM
Irondale at Buffalo, 7:00 PM
Monticello at Brainerd, 7:00 PM
Roseville at Centennial, 7:00 PM
Bemidji at Alexandria, 7:00 PM
Anoka at Champlin Park, 7:00 PM
Rogers at Andover, 7:00 PM
Cameron at Colfax, 7:00 PM
New Richmond at Menomonie, 7:00 PM
River Falls at Rice Lake, 7:00 PM
Mondovi at Regis, 7:00 PM
Unity at Webster, 7:00 PM
Clear Lake at Turtle Lake, 7:00 PM
Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City, 7:00 PM
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7:00 PM
Superior at Hudson, 7:00 PM
Fall Creek at Elk Mound, 7:00 PM
St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7:00 PM
Boyceville at Spring Valley, 7:00 PM
Eau Claire North at Stevens Point, 7:00 PM
Durand at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:00 PM
Spooner at Barron, 7:00 PM
Ladysmith at Grantsburg, 7:00 PM
St. Croix Falls at Cumberland, 7:00 PM
Amery at Osceola, 7:00 PM
Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona, 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
Harding at Johnson, 11:00 AM
PACT Charter at Minneapolis South, 12:00 PM
Cretin-Derham Hall at Kennedy, 12:00 PM
Washburn at Highland Park, 1:00 PM
