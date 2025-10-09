Minneapolis Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 144 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area from Thursday, October 9, to Saturday, October 11, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend both come Friday night with No. 18 Edina at No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 15 Centennial at No. 23 Blaine.
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Thursday, October 9, with three ranked games on the slate. You can follow each game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pine City (1-5) at Esko (4-2), 5:00 PM
Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) at Braham (4-2), 6:00 PM
Hill-Murray (4-1) at Simley (2-4), 6:00 PM
#14 Elk River (5-1) at #21 Monticello (5-1), 6:00 PM
#7 St. Thomas Academy (6-0) at Two Rivers (3-3), 6:30 PM
Burnsville (1-4) at Hastings (3-3), 6:30 PM
La Crescent-Hokah (1-5) at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (4-2), 7:00 PM
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (6-0) at St. Clair (3-3), 7:00 PM
#25 Jackson County Central (6-0) at Luverne (5-1), 7:00 PM
Moose Lake/Willow River (6-0) at Greenway (3-3), 7:00 PM
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (5-1) at Springfield (6-0), 7:00 PM
Randolph (1-5) at Central (3-3), 7:00 PM
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-3) at Blooming Prairie (1-5), 7:00 PM
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (1-5) at Medford (0-6), 7:00 PM
Minneota (6-0) at Yellow Medicine East (1-5), 7:00 PM
Lac qui Parle Valley (0-6) at Canby (2-4), 7:00 PM
United South Central (2-4) at Martin County West (1-6), 7:00 PM
Madelia (0-8) at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (3-4), 7:00 PM
B O L D (3-4) at Murray County Central (4-2), 7:00 PM
Harding (0-6) at Roosevelt (0-5), 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 122 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, October 10, with 15 ranked games on the slate. You can follow each game live on ourMinneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Park (0-6) at Roseville (0-6), 5:00 PM
St. Paul Central (1-4) at Highland Park (2-4), 5:00 PM
Columbia Heights (0-6) at Richfield (3-3), 5:00 PM
Red Lake (0-6) at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (5-1), 6:00 PM
Mound-Westonka (2-4) at Zimmerman (3-3), 6:00 PM
Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-3) at Robbinsdale Cooper (2-4), 6:00 PM
Minneapolis Southwest (3-2) at Washburn (4-2), 6:00 PM
Park Center (2-4) at Kennedy (2-3), 6:00 PM
Irondale (2-4) at St. Francis (3-3), 6:00 PM
Faribault (0-7) at North (2-4), 6:00 PM
North Branch (5-1) at Denfeld (1-5), 6:00 PM
Fridley (1-5) at De La Salle (0-5), 6:00 PM
#15 Centennial (4-1) at #23 Blaine (4-2), 6:00 PM
Breck (5-1) at St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool (4-0), 7:00 PM
Cotter/Hope Lutheran (4-1) at Plainview-Elgin-Millville (3-3), 7:00 PM
Pierz (6-0) at Rockford (1-5), 7:00 PM
Two Harbors (5-1) at Pequot Lakes (6-0), 7:00 PM
Thief River Falls (2-4) at Park Rapids (3-3), 7:00 PM
PACT Charter (1-3) at Spectrum (5-1), 7:00 PM
Minnewaska Area (3-3) at Montevideo (0-6), 7:00 PM
Litchfield (3-3) at Sauk Centre (0-6), 7:00 PM
Lake City (3-3) at Pine Island (6-0), 7:00 PM
Watertown-Mayer (2-4) at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (4-2), 7:00 PM
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity (3-1) at Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran (1-0), 7:00 PM
Mora (0-6) at Hibbing (2-4), 7:00 PM
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (3-3) at Glencoe-Silver Lake (2-4), 7:00 PM
Foley (5-1) at Jordan (4-2), 7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic (5-1) at Dassel-Cokato (4-2), 7:00 PM
Camden/FAIR Downtown (2-4) at Minneapolis North (6-0), 7:00 PM
Worthington (0-6) at Belle Plaine (2-4), 7:00 PM
Milaca (1-5) at Annandale (5-1), 7:00 PM
Waseca (6-0) at Albert Lea (5-1), 7:00 PM
New London-Spicer (3-3) at Albany (5-1), 7:00 PM
Parkers Prairie (5-1) at Wadena-Deer Creek (2-4), 7:00 PM
Sibley East (0-6) at Pipestone (3-3), 7:00 PM
Pillager (6-0) at Staples-Motley (6-0), 7:00 PM
Paynesville (3-3) at Royalton (3-3), 7:00 PM
Osakis (5-1) at St. Cloud Cathedral (4-2), 7:00 PM
Windom (3-3) at Le Sueur-Henderson (3-2), 7:00 PM
Minnesota Valley Lutheran (0-6) at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (4-2), 7:00 PM
Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-6) at St. Charles (1-5), 7:00 PM
Holdingford (6-0) at Apollo (0-6), 7:00 PM
Goodhue (6-0) at Red Wing (0-6), 7:00 PM
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-4) at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (1-5), 7:00 PM
Wabasha-Kellogg (2-3) at Grand Meadow (1-5), 7:00 PM
Wabasso (7-0) at Red Rock Central (6-0), 7:00 PM
Kimball (2-4) at Eden Valley-Watkins (4-2), 7:00 PM
Crosby-Ironton (2-4) at Rush City (3-3), 7:00 PM
Maple River (4-2) at Blue Earth Area (3-3), 7:00 PM
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (0-6) at Redwood Valley (5-1), 7:00 PM
Aitkin (5-1) at Hinckley-Finlayson (0-5), 7:00 PM
Menahga (0-6) at Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning (5-2), 7:00 PM
Dawson-Boyd (5-1) at Lakeview (4-2), 7:00 PM
Cherry (4-2) at Deer River (4-2), 7:00 PM
St. Cloud Tech (2-4) at Princeton (1-5), 7:00 PM
Mayer Lutheran (4-2) at St. James (4-2), 7:00 PM
St. Peter (5-1) at New Ulm (2-4), 7:00 PM
Pine River-Backus (2-4) at Mahnomen/Waubun (6-0), 7:00 PM
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (0-6) at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (3-3), 7:00 PM
Sleepy Eye (1-5) at MACCRAY (2-4), 7:00 PM
St. Louis Park (3-3) at Tartan (3-3), 7:00 PM
Little Falls (1-5) at Melrose (3-3), 7:00 PM
Mayo (4-2) at Owatonna (2-4), 7:00 PM
Totino-Grace (4-2) at Hutchinson (2-4), 7:00 PM
#1 Maple Grove (6-0) at Wayzata (1-5), 7:00 PM
New Prague (1-5) at John Marshall (1-5), 7:00 PM
#12 Marshall (6-0) at Fergus Falls (5-1), 7:00 PM
Prior Lake (3-3) at #5 Lakeville South (5-1), 7:00 PM
Detroit Lakes (1-5) at Willmar (3-3), 7:00 PM
St. Michael-Albertville (1-5) at #17 Moorhead (3-3), 7:00 PM
Woodbury (4-2) at White Bear Lake (2-4), 7:00 PM
#4 Forest Lake (6-0) at Mounds View (2-4), 7:00 PM
Delano (4-2) at Orono (4-2), 7:00 PM
#20 Shakopee (4-2) at Farmington (3-3), 7:00 PM
Chisago Lakes Area (1-5) at South St. Paul (5-1), 7:00 PM
St. Anthony Village (2-4) at St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (3-2), 7:00 PM
#10 Mahtomedi (4-1) at #24 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-1), 7:00 PM
#18 Edina (3-3) at #2 Minnetonka (6-0), 7:00 PM
Chaska (4-2) at Waconia (4-2), 7:00 PM
Big Lake (3-3) at Providence Academy (1-5), 7:00 PM
Mankato West (2-4) at #13 Chanhassen (5-1), 7:00 PM
#3 Eden Prairie (4-2) at Eastview (2-3), 7:00 PM
Northfield (4-2) at Century (1-5), 7:00 PM
Jefferson (2-4) at Benilde-St. Margaret's (4-2), 7:00 PM
Stillwater (3-3) at East Ridge (3-3), 7:00 PM
Cambridge-Isanti (3-3) at Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-6), 7:00 PM
Rocori (5-1) at Becker (3-3), 7:00 PM
#6 Rosemount (5-1) at Eagan (2-4), 7:00 PM
Academy of Holy Angels (5-1) at St. Agnes (0-6), 7:00 PM
#16 Spring Lake Park (6-0) at Buffalo (4-2), 7:00 PM
Hopkins (2-3) at Coon Rapids (1-5), 7:00 PM
#19 Champlin Park (5-1) at Lakeville North (1-5), 7:00 PM
Sartell-St. Stephen (3-3) at Bemidji (3-3), 7:00 PM
Apple Valley (2-3) at Owatonna (2-4), 7:00 PM
Mankato East (4-2) at Apple Valley (2-3), 7:00 PM
Brainerd (3-3) at #9 Alexandria (5-1), 7:00 PM
Rogers (2-3) at Anoka (0-6), 7:00 PM
#11 Andover (4-2) at Osseo (3-3), 7:00 PM
Cameron (2-5) at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (6-1), 7:00 PM
Hudson (6-1) at Chippewa Falls (3-4), 7:00 PM
Menomonie (4-3) at River Falls (6-1), 7:00 PM
Turtle Lake (5-2) at Webster (2-5), 7:00 PM
Grantsburg (7-0) at Unity (3-4), 7:00 PM
Elmwood/Plum City (1-6) at Clear Lake (2-5), 7:00 PM
Rice Lake (6-1) at Superior (0-7), 7:00 PM
Elk Mound (2-5) at Mondovi (6-1), 7:00 PM
Regis (7-0) at Stanley-Boyd (2-5), 7:00 PM
St. Croix Central (2-5) at Somerset (1-6), 7:00 PM
Colfax (0-7) at Boyceville (7-0), 7:00 PM
Glenwood City (4-3) at Spring Valley (4-3), 7:00 PM
Bloomer (2-5) at Spooner (1-5), 7:00 PM
Marshfield (3-4) at Eau Claire North (2-5), 7:00 PM
Eau Claire Memorial (1-6) at Wausau West (4-3), 7:00 PM
Durand (6-1) at Fall Creek (4-3), 7:00 PM
New Richmond (5-2) at Lincoln (0-7), 7:00 PM
Barron (5-2) at St. Croix Falls (5-2), 7:00 PM
Osceola (6-1) at Baldwin-Woodville (7-0), 7:00 PM
Hayward (1-6) at Cumberland (1-6), 7:00 PM
Prescott (3-4) at Amery (3-4), 7:00 PM
Altoona (5-2) at Ellsworth (3-4), 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Johnson (3-3) at Como Park (2-4), 1:00 PM
Concordia Academy (4-2) at Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep (2-3), 6:00 PM
