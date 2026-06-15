Minnesota High School 2026 Baseball State Tournament Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 15
Follow the action throughout the final day of the MSHSL baseball tournament
MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament concludes on Monday at Target Field. All four classifications will crown a champion today.
High School On SI will update this page with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.
Class A Championship
No. 2 Madelia vs. No. 1 Red Lake County
Class AA Championship
No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral
Class AAA Championship
No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 2 Mahtomedi
Class AAAA Championship
No. 4 Rosemount vs. No. 2 Champlin Park
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917