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Minnesota High School 2026 Baseball State Tournament Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 15

Follow the action throughout the final day of the MSHSL baseball tournament
Jack Butler|
Champlin Park senior pitcher Tanner Wylie during the 2026 MSHSL Class 4A semifinal against Edina at CHS Field.
Champlin Park senior pitcher Tanner Wylie during the 2026 MSHSL Class 4A semifinal against Edina at CHS Field. | Jack Butler

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament concludes on Monday at Target Field. All four classifications will crown a champion today.

High School On SI will update this page with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

Class A Championship

No. 2 Madelia vs. No. 1 Red Lake County

Class AA Championship

No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral

Class AAA Championship

No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 2 Mahtomedi

Class AAAA Championship

No. 4 Rosemount vs. No. 2 Champlin Park

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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