Minnesota High School Baseball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps - June 12

ST. PAUL - The second day of the 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament is on Friday with semifinals for all four classifications.

The Class 1A and Class 2A tournament semifinals are in St. Cloud. The Class 3A semifinals are at Chaska Athletic Park. The Class 4A semifinals are at CHS Field.

High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with recaps and final scores.

No. 3 South Ridge vs. No. 2 Red Lake County

No. 1 Madelia vs. No. 4 Murray County Central

No. 7 Windom vs. No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake

No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 5 Cotter

No. 2 Mahtomedi vs. No. 3 Mankato West

No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 5 St. Thomas Academy

No. 2 Champlin Park vs. No. 3 Edina

No. 1 Farmington vs. No. 4 Rosemount

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