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Minnesota High School Baseball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps - June 12

Follow the action from the second day of the MSHSL state tournament
Jack Butler|
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ST. PAUL - The second day of the 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament is on Friday with semifinals for all four classifications.

The Class 1A and Class 2A tournament semifinals are in St. Cloud. The Class 3A semifinals are at Chaska Athletic Park. The Class 4A semifinals are at CHS Field.

High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with recaps and final scores.

Class A Semifinals

No. 3 South Ridge vs. No. 2 Red Lake County

No. 1 Madelia vs. No. 4 Murray County Central

Class AA Semifinals

No. 7 Windom vs. No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake

No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 5 Cotter

Class AAA Semifinals

No. 2 Mahtomedi vs. No. 3 Mankato West

No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 5 St. Thomas Academy

Class AAAA Semifinals

No. 2 Champlin Park vs. No. 3 Edina

No. 1 Farmington vs. No. 4 Rosemount

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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