Minnesota High School Baseball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps - June 12
ST. PAUL - The second day of the 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament is on Friday with semifinals for all four classifications.
The Class 1A and Class 2A tournament semifinals are in St. Cloud. The Class 3A semifinals are at Chaska Athletic Park. The Class 4A semifinals are at CHS Field.
- Minnesota High School Baseball 2026 State Tournament Quarterfinal Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - June 11
High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with recaps and final scores.
Class A Semifinals
No. 3 South Ridge vs. No. 2 Red Lake County
No. 1 Madelia vs. No. 4 Murray County Central
Class AA Semifinals
No. 7 Windom vs. No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake
No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 5 Cotter
Class AAA Semifinals
No. 2 Mahtomedi vs. No. 3 Mankato West
No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 5 St. Thomas Academy
Class AAAA Semifinals
No. 2 Champlin Park vs. No. 3 Edina
No. 1 Farmington vs. No. 4 Rosemount
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917