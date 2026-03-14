The No. 1 Providence Academy Lions (27-4) play the No. 2 Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers (24-7) in the MSHSL girls basketball Class 2A championship on Saturday at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., or 25 minutes after the Class 3A championship game.

Providence Academy and 5-star prospect Maddyn Greenway will win their fifth consecutive state championship if they defeat the Hilltoppers. Greenway is Minnesota's all-time leading scorer.

If the Hilltoppers win, it will be their first state championship in program history.

Providence Academy vs. Marshall: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Girls Basketball Class 2A Championship

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

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