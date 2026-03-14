Skip to main content
High School

Providence Academy vs. Marshall: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Girls Basketball Class 2A Championship

Maddyn Greenway and the Lions look to defeat the Hilltoppers in the MSHSL Class 2A title game
Jack Butler|
Maddyn Greenway and Providence Academy are hoping to win its fifth consecutive Class 2A championship.
Maddyn Greenway and Providence Academy are hoping to win its fifth consecutive Class 2A championship. | Jeff Lawler

The No. 1 Providence Academy Lions (27-4) play the No. 2 Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers (24-7) in the MSHSL girls basketball Class 2A championship on Saturday at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., or 25 minutes after the Class 3A championship game.

Providence Academy and 5-star prospect Maddyn Greenway will win their fifth consecutive state championship if they defeat the Hilltoppers. Greenway is Minnesota's all-time leading scorer.

If the Hilltoppers win, it will be their first state championship in program history.

Providence Academy vs. Marshall: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Girls Basketball Class 2A Championship

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Minnesota