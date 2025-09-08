Bills Fan Who Shoved Ravens Players After Touchdown Banned From All NFL Stadiums
The Buffalo Bills fan who shoved both DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson after the Ravens scored a touchdown on Sunday night has been indefinitely banned from all NFL stadiums, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
As Hopkins and his teammates were celebrating the one-handed touchdown he hauled in, a fan in the Highmark Stadium crowd could be seen hitting the wide receiver on the helmet. The fan then shoved Lamar Jackson—who shoved him back—before ultimately being ejected from the stadium.
Here's a look at the interaction:
"You gotta think in those situations, you know you've got security out there, let security handle it, Jackson said after the game, admitting that he shouldn't have retaliated. "I just let my emotions get the best of me. But hopefully it doesn't happen again."
While the NFL could potentially punish Jackson for his actions, it seems unlikely after news of the fan's banishment.