SI

Bills Fan Who Shoved Ravens Players After Touchdown Banned From All NFL Stadiums

This member of Bills Mafia won't be back at Highmark Stadium anytime soon.

Mike Kadlick

The fan in the red has been indefinitely banned from NFL stadiums.
The fan in the red has been indefinitely banned from NFL stadiums. / Screenshot via @AdamSchefter on X.
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills fan who shoved both DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson after the Ravens scored a touchdown on Sunday night has been indefinitely banned from all NFL stadiums, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As Hopkins and his teammates were celebrating the one-handed touchdown he hauled in, a fan in the Highmark Stadium crowd could be seen hitting the wide receiver on the helmet. The fan then shoved Lamar Jackson—who shoved him back—before ultimately being ejected from the stadium.

Here's a look at the interaction:

"You gotta think in those situations, you know you've got security out there, let security handle it, Jackson said after the game, admitting that he shouldn't have retaliated. "I just let my emotions get the best of me. But hopefully it doesn't happen again."

While the NFL could potentially punish Jackson for his actions, it seems unlikely after news of the fan's banishment.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL